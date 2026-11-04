Becca Balint won re-election to Vermont’s at-large US House seat, defeating Republican challenger Gerald Malloy in the November 3 midterm elections.
Balint, first elected in 2022, previously served in the Vermont State Senate and became the first woman and openly LGBTQ+ person elected to represent Vermont in Congress.
Her victory maintains Democratic representation in Vermont’s only congressional seat as she prepares to return to Washington in January 2027.
Democratic Congresswoman Becca Balint has won re-election to the US House of Representatives, defeating Republican challenger Gerald Malloy in Vermont’s November 3 midterm elections. The Associated Press called the race on Tuesday evening, returning Balint to Washington for a third term representing the state’s sole congressional district.
Balint was leading Malloy by more than 30 percentage points when the race was called, according to local broadcaster WCAX. Decision Desk HQ also called the contest for the incumbent, who secured more than 65 per cent of the vote, according to The Advocate. Final certified vote totals were not available in the sources reviewed.
The victory allows Balint to continue representing Vermont’s at-large congressional district, which covers the entire state. She was first elected to the House in 2022, succeeding Democrat Peter Welch, who left the seat after winning election to the US Senate.
Who Are Becca Balint And Gerald Malloy?
Balint, a Democrat, previously served four terms in the Vermont State Senate, representing Windham County, and became the chamber’s first woman majority leader. Before entering politics, she worked as a middle-school teacher. Her 2022 congressional victory made her the first woman and the first openly LGBTQ+ person elected to represent Vermont in Congress.
During the campaign, Balint focused on affordability, housing, healthcare and protecting voting rights. She argued that federal funding secured for Vermont had helped residents manage economic pressures. She also criticised President Donald Trump’s tariffs, saying they were hurting small businesses and contributing to higher costs.
Malloy, a Republican and West Point graduate, served in the US military before working for defence contractors. He had previously run unsuccessfully for statewide office, including campaigns against US Senators Peter Welch and Bernie Sanders. During a televised debate, Malloy highlighted his corporate-sector experience and said he would seek to attract business investment to Vermont.
What Balint’s Re-election Means For Vermont
Balint’s win maintains Democratic representation in Vermont’s only seat in the US House. The state has not elected a Republican to its at-large congressional seat since 1988, according to the Cook Political Report, as cited by The New England Signal.
Her re-election also gives Democrats continuity in a closely watched national political environment, with control of the House among the central contests in the 2026 midterm elections. Balint has been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration and has served on the House Judiciary Committee. She has also co-chaired the Congressional Equality Caucus since 2023.
The result means Balint will return to Congress when the new term begins in January 2027, continuing her work on issues including economic equality, healthcare and civil rights.