Trump’s Veto Powers: What He Can Do After Democrats Win US Congress

Democrats’ control of both chambers will make it harder for Trump to advance his legislative agenda.
Congress can override a presidential veto with a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate.
Trump retains executive powers, while Democrats can investigate his administration, block nominees and scrutinise government spending.
Donald Trump has vowed to use his presidential veto powers against legislation passed by a Democratic-controlled Congress after Democrats won control of both chambers in the 2026 US midterm elections. Democratic control will make it harder for Trump to advance his legislative agenda, but his veto power and executive authority will allow him to retain considerable influence over policymaking during the final two years of his presidency.
Democrats will take control when the new Congress convenes in January 2027, gaining greater control over the legislative agenda and government spending. Trump can veto bills passed by both chambers, but Congress can override him if two-thirds of members voting in each chamber support the measure.
The balance of power will extend beyond the legislative process. Democrats will have greater control over congressional investigations, government oversight and Senate confirmations, while Trump will retain executive powers to pursue policies within his existing constitutional and statutory authority.
What The Constitution Allows A President To Veto
Article I, Section 7 of the US Constitution gives the president the power to veto bills passed by Congress. Once a bill has cleared both the House of Representatives and the Senate, it must be presented to the president, who can sign it into law, return it with objections or allow it to become law without signing it.
There is also a distinction between a regular veto and a pocket veto. If the president does not return a bill within 10 days of its presentation, excluding Sundays, it becomes law without his signature, unless Congress adjourns in a way that prevents its return. In that case, the president can use a pocket veto, and the bill does not become law.
Trump has indicated that he intends to use his veto power against legislation passed by Democrats. Reuters reported on November 4 that he threatened to veto any "insane" bills passed by the party, while also saying he would work with Democrats on certain issues.
How Congress Can Override A Presidential Veto
A presidential veto is not necessarily the end of a bill. Congress has the constitutional authority to override it, although doing so requires substantial support in both chambers.
The Congressional Research Service (CRS), in its report Veto Override Procedure in the House and Senate, explains that a vetoed bill can become law if two-thirds of the members voting in each chamber agree to override the president's objections, provided a quorum is present.
If all 435 House members vote, an override would require 290 votes. In the Senate, if all 100 members vote, 67 would be required. The actual threshold is two-thirds of members voting in each chamber, rather than two-thirds of the full membership regardless of attendance.
The chamber in which a bill originated votes first. If it fails to secure the required two-thirds support, the other chamber does not consider the override. Democrats would therefore need bipartisan support to overcome Trump's veto.
What Trump Can Still Do Without Congress
Democratic control of Congress will not remove Trump's executive powers. Reuters reported that he would retain broad authority over trade, foreign policy and the federal bureaucracy despite losing unified Republican control of Congress. However, those powers remain subject to constitutional and statutory limits.
Trump can also issue executive orders directing the federal government and setting policy priorities, provided those actions fall within authority granted by the Constitution or existing laws. Such orders cannot independently create legislation, override statutes passed by Congress or authorise spending that has not been approved under the law.
Reuters reported that the White House was considering further executive actions, including tariffs, tighter visa rules and measures to reduce housing and construction costs. Budget Director Russell Vought was also examining how to use already appropriated funds and change federal grant rules to give political appointees greater influence over funding decisions.
Trump has also used national emergency declarations to pursue policy objectives. Congress can pass legislation to terminate an emergency declaration, but he could veto it, requiring a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override him.
Where A Democratic Congress Can Still Check Trump
The Associated Press reported that Democratic leaders intend to investigate senior members of Trump's administration and examine how the president has enriched his family. Reuters also reported that Democrats had discussed hearings, subpoenas and requests for documents to examine whether Trump had used presidential powers to benefit himself, his allies or donors.
The White House could also resist such scrutiny by invoking executive privilege. Reuters reported that White House lawyers had sought a Justice Department opinion that could allow Trump to use the privilege to shield communications with private advisers from congressional scrutiny. Such a claim could complicate investigations, but it would not automatically prevent Congress from exercising its oversight powers.
Control of the Senate would give Democrats the power to block Trump's nominees for federal judgeships, Cabinet positions and other posts requiring confirmation, including any potential Supreme Court appointment.
Democrats could also scrutinise government spending, federal contracts and the administration's implementation of existing laws. While the president can administer appropriated funds within legal limits, Congress controls federal appropriations and can challenge new funding requests. Such oversight could expose administration decisions to public scrutiny and create political pressure.
A Democratic majority would not automatically reverse policies Trump has already enacted into law. Repealing or amending them would generally require new legislation, which he could also veto.
Trump can obstruct Democratic legislation, but he cannot use his veto to stop congressional investigations or override Congress's constitutional powers. Democrats can scrutinise his administration, block nominees and challenge spending priorities, but may struggle to enact their agenda without bipartisan support.