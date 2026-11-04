Neha Bora Row: Delhi Advocate Seeks Action Over Remarks On Brahmin Women

Delhi advocate Amita Sachdeva filed a police complaint against AISA President Neha Bora under Section 196 of the BNS.
The complaint followed the resurfacing of a November 2 video in which Bora discussed Brahmin women’s safety inside temples.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticised the remarks, urging public figures to promote social harmony rather than deepen divisions.
A Delhi advocate filed a police complaint against AISA President Neha Bora over remarks on Brahmin women and temple priests. Amita Sachdeva said the statements promote hostility and disharmony between different groups. Many political leaders criticised Bora's remarks after the incident.
ANI reported that the complaint followed the resurfacing of an old video of Bora on November 2. In the video, Bora spoke about the safety of Brahmin women inside temple premises and referred to rape by temple priests.
The matter quickly drew political criticism. Union Minister Chirag Paswan said public figures should speak in ways that unite society rather than divide it.
Complaint And Legal Steps
Sachdeva has lodged her complaint under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). She said she would go to court if Delhi Police does not act on the matter.
“I learnt about Neha Bora’s remarks that Brahmin women are unsafe under Brahmanism. I strongly condemned this. Such statements create hostility and disharmony between communities... I have filed a police complaint under Section 196 of the BNS. The police have assured me they will consult senior officers and consider appropriate action... I will wait for a few days, approach the DCP if necessary, and, if no action is taken, move the court under Section 175(3) of the BNSS seeking registration of an FIR...” Sachdeva told ANI.
She said her next legal step would be to approach the court under Section 175 sub-section 3 of the BNSS if the police do not register an FIR. Her complaint centres on the alleged impact of Bora’s remarks on relations between communities.
Video And Backlash
The row began with an old video. The video resurfaced on November 2 and showed Bora raising concerns over the safety of Brahmin women inside temple premises. She linked that concern to what she described as the Brahmanical system and referred to sexual violence by priests.
“Protection is definitely needed, and protection is needed from the Brahmanical system itself. That system which says that the poor, Shudras, animals, and women are deserving of punishment/rebuke. This is the very same system under which Brahmin women are unsafe, they get raped. Priests commit rape inside temples. We see such instances in Unnao, in Kathua,” Bora said in the video, according to ANI.
BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari shared the video on X and attacked Bora over the remarks. “Neha Bora poster girl of Rahul Gandhi displays her Hindu hate! Says-"Pujaris rape in temple" She is inspired from Rahul Gandhi who earlier had said "Mandiro main ladkiyon ke sath ched chad hoti hai". Congress Hates Hindus, loves vote bank! Congress Soch is a threat to India's unity!” Bhandari wrote on X, according to ANI.
Paswan Criticism
Paswan also criticised Bora’s comments. “The way Neha Bora Ji made these remarks, the objectionable manner in which she spoke about Brahmin women, Brahmanism and Sanatan Dharma, reflects the same politics of division that has continued since the British era: divide and rule. I acknowledge that even in the 21st century, we still come across instances of discrimination based on caste and religion,” he told ANI.
“However, as leaders, it is our responsibility to choose and highlight examples from history that talk about uniting society rather than dividing it. These are also the people who support regime change. Regime change happens in Pakistan, where the military is misused to bring about a change in power,” Paswan added.
His remarks came as political criticism of Bora widened. Paswan said caste- and religion-based discrimination still existed, but added that leaders should promote social harmony.