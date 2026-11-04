Neha Bora Row: Delhi Advocate Seeks Action Over Remarks On Brahmin Women

“I learnt about Neha Bora’s remarks that Brahmin women are unsafe under Brahmanism. I strongly condemned this. Such statements create hostility and disharmony between communities... I have filed a police complaint under Section 196 of the BNS. The police have assured me they will consult senior officers and consider appropriate action... I will wait for a few days, approach the DCP if necessary, and, if no action is taken, move the court under Section 175(3) of the BNSS seeking registration of an FIR...” Sachdeva told ANI.