Virat Kohli And Arshdeep Singh Star As India Thrash New Zealand By 5 Wickets In 1st ODI At Eden Park

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

India beat New Zealand by five wickets in the first ODI of the five-match series on Wednesday, with Virat Kohli making 74 in a rain-hit chase. Frequent interruptions altered the contest before India’s target was reset to 143 in 32 overs under the DLS method. Kohli then anchored the chase as India reached 143 for five in 22.4 overs. The win came after a few late stumbles, but India had already done the hard work in difficult conditions. Shubman Gill scored 37 and added 113 runs with Kohli for the second wicket. Arshdeep Singh took 4/70, Gurnoor Brar returned 3/44, and Anshul Kamboj claimed 2/22 as New Zealand were bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs. Tim Seifert top-scored with 38 at the top. Glenn Phillips made 30 as he tried to hold the innings together.

image Prefer on Google
New Zealand vs India 1st ODI cricket highlights-Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring 50 runs during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
1/14
New Zealand vs India 1st ODI cricket highlights-Indias Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli bats during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: Joshua Devenie/Photosport via AP
2/14
New Zealand vs India 1st ODI cricket highlights-rain stops play
Ground staff place covers over the wicket as rain stops play during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: Joshua Devenie/Photosport via AP
3/14
New Zealand vs India 1st ODI cricket highlights-Shubman Gill
India's Virat Kohli gestures to teammate Shubman Gill, left, during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
4/14
New Zealand vs India 1st ODI cricket highlights-Shubman Gill
India's Shubman Gill bats during the one day cricket international against New Zealand in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: Joshua Devenie/Photosport via AP
5/14
New Zealand vs India 1st ODI cricket highlights-
Dancers perform during a break in the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
6/14
New Zealand vs India 1st ODI cricket highlights-Indias Arshdeep Singh
India's Arshdeep Singh, left, celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli after taking a wicket during the one day cricket international against New Zealand in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: Joshua Devenie/Photosport via AP
7/14
New Zealand vs India 1st ODI cricket highlights-Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli, center, is congratulated by teammates after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Nathan Smith during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
8/14
New Zealand vs India 1st ODI cricket highlights-Anshul Kamboj
India bowler Anshul Kamboj celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Nathan Smith, right, during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
9/14
New Zealand vs India 1st ODI cricket highlights-Glenn Phillips
New Zealand's batsman Glenn Phillips dives to make his ground during the one day cricket international against India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
10/14
New Zealand vs India 1st ODI cricket highlights-Indian fans
Indian fans react during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: Joshua Devenie/Photosport via AP
11/14
New Zealand vs India 1st ODI cricket highlights-Daryl Mitchell
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell bats during the one day cricket international against India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
12/14
New Zealand vs India 1st ODI cricket highlights-Arshdeep Singh
India bowler Arshdeep Singh celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli, left, after the the wicket of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
13/14
New Zealand vs India 1st ODI cricket highlights-Indias Shreyas Iyer
India's Shreyas Iyer takes a catch to dismiss New Zealands' Will Young during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
14/14
New Zealand vs India 1st ODI cricket highlights-
Indian players react after taking a wicket during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: Joshua Devenie/Photosport via AP

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories