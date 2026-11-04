Virat Kohli And Arshdeep Singh Star As India Thrash New Zealand By 5 Wickets In 1st ODI At Eden Park

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 4 November 2026 4:32 pm

India beat New Zealand by five wickets in the first ODI of the five-match series on Wednesday, with Virat Kohli making 74 in a rain-hit chase. Frequent interruptions altered the contest before India’s target was reset to 143 in 32 overs under the DLS method. Kohli then anchored the chase as India reached 143 for five in 22.4 overs. The win came after a few late stumbles, but India had already done the hard work in difficult conditions. Shubman Gill scored 37 and added 113 runs with Kohli for the second wicket. Arshdeep Singh took 4/70, Gurnoor Brar returned 3/44, and Anshul Kamboj claimed 2/22 as New Zealand were bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs. Tim Seifert top-scored with 38 at the top. Glenn Phillips made 30 as he tried to hold the innings together.