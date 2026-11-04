Virat Kohli Levels Australian Legend’s Record! Star Indian Batter Achieves New Milestone During IND Vs NZ 1st ODI

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

India took a 1-0 series lead after beating New Zealand by five wickets (DLS method) in the rain-affected first ODI at Eden Park, Auckland. Chasing a revised 143-run target, Virat Kohli starred with a brisk 51-ball 74

image Prefer on Google
India vs new Zealand 1st ODI 2026 Virat Kohli record
Virat Kohli smashed 74 off 51 balls to help India defeat New Zealand by five wickets (DLS method) at Auckland to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. Photo: bcci/X
Summary of this article

  • India defeated New Zealand by five wickets (DLS method) at Auckland to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series

  • Virat Kohli smashed 74 off 51 balls to set up the chase after early bowling spells from Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj restricted New Zealand.

  • Kohli completed 1,971 ODI runs against New Zealand, drawing level with Ricky Ponting

India started the five-match ODI series with a five-wicket win by the DLS method at Eden Park, Auckland. Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj did the early work with the ball. New Zealand were bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs. Arshdeep took 4/70, and Tim Seifert’s 38 was the top score.

Rain forced a revised target of 143 in 32 overs, and India chased it down in 22.4 overs. Rohit Sharma fell for a duck in the first over, but Shubman Gill’s 37 and Virat Kohli’s 74 steadied the chase. Kohli’s 74 came off 51 balls, with 13 fours and a six. It also took him past Sachin Tendulkar as the highest run-scorer in ODI chases. India now lead the series 1-0

The innings also took Kohli to 1,971 ODI runs against New Zealand. He began the day on 1,897 and needed 76 to pass Ricky Ponting’s record. He is level with the Australian on 1,971, one run short of sole ownership.

Related Content
India's Virat Kohli gestures to teammate Shubman Gill, left, during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 - (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Virat Kohli celebrates his half-century during India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2026 at Auckland. - bcci/X
Virat Kohli in action during the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2026 at Auckland. - bcci/X
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring 50 runs during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. - | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

Ponting got there in 50 innings, between 1995 and 2011. Kohli has needed 37, and he turns 38 tomorrow. The second ODI in Wellington on Saturday is his next chance to take the record outright.

Virat Kohli - Stats

Kohli vs New Zealand in ODIs

  • Matches: 37

  • Runs: 1,971

  • Average: about 57.97 (my calculation from his pre-match average and today’s dismissal)

  • Hundreds: 7, the most by any batter against New Zealand in ODIs

  • Fifties: 11 (10 before today)

  • Highest score: 154*

Most ODI runs against New Zealand

Virat Kohli - 1971 (after 1st ODI)

Ricky Ponting - 1971

Sachin Tendulkar - 1750

Kumar Sangakkara - 1568

Sanath Jayasuriya - 1519

Jacques Kallis - 1449

The numbers show a batter who scores heavily and quickly against this opposition. Tendulkar needed 42 matches to reach 1,750 runs, with five centuries and eight fifties. Ponting’s 1,971 came in 50 innings between 1995 and 2011

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories