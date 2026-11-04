Virat Kohli Levels Australian Legend’s Record! Star Indian Batter Achieves New Milestone During IND Vs NZ 1st ODI

India defeated New Zealand by five wickets (DLS method) at Auckland to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series
Virat Kohli smashed 74 off 51 balls to set up the chase after early bowling spells from Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj restricted New Zealand.
Kohli completed 1,971 ODI runs against New Zealand, drawing level with Ricky Ponting
India started the five-match ODI series with a five-wicket win by the DLS method at Eden Park, Auckland. Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj did the early work with the ball. New Zealand were bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs. Arshdeep took 4/70, and Tim Seifert’s 38 was the top score.
Rain forced a revised target of 143 in 32 overs, and India chased it down in 22.4 overs. Rohit Sharma fell for a duck in the first over, but Shubman Gill’s 37 and Virat Kohli’s 74 steadied the chase. Kohli’s 74 came off 51 balls, with 13 fours and a six. It also took him past Sachin Tendulkar as the highest run-scorer in ODI chases. India now lead the series 1-0
The innings also took Kohli to 1,971 ODI runs against New Zealand. He began the day on 1,897 and needed 76 to pass Ricky Ponting’s record. He is level with the Australian on 1,971, one run short of sole ownership.
Ponting got there in 50 innings, between 1995 and 2011. Kohli has needed 37, and he turns 38 tomorrow. The second ODI in Wellington on Saturday is his next chance to take the record outright.
Virat Kohli - Stats
Kohli vs New Zealand in ODIs
Matches: 37
Runs: 1,971
Average: about 57.97 (my calculation from his pre-match average and today’s dismissal)
Hundreds: 7, the most by any batter against New Zealand in ODIs
Fifties: 11 (10 before today)
Highest score: 154*
Most ODI runs against New Zealand
Virat Kohli - 1971 (after 1st ODI)
Ricky Ponting - 1971
Sachin Tendulkar - 1750
Kumar Sangakkara - 1568
Sanath Jayasuriya - 1519
Jacques Kallis - 1449
The numbers show a batter who scores heavily and quickly against this opposition. Tendulkar needed 42 matches to reach 1,750 runs, with five centuries and eight fifties. Ponting’s 1,971 came in 50 innings between 1995 and 2011