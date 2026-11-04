Virat Kohli Levels Australian Legend’s Record! Star Indian Batter Achieves New Milestone During IND Vs NZ 1st ODI

Rain forced a revised target of 143 in 32 overs, and India chased it down in 22.4 overs. Rohit Sharma fell for a duck in the first over, but Shubman Gill’s 37 and Virat Kohli’s 74 steadied the chase. Kohli’s 74 came off 51 balls, with 13 fours and a six. It also took him past Sachin Tendulkar as the highest run-scorer in ODI chases. India now lead the series 1-0