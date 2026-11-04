India vs new zealand auckland 1st odi match report 2026 ind vs nz virat kohli shubman gill arshdeep singh

Virat Kohli And Arshdeep Singh Shine As India Seal Victory To Go 1-0 Up Against New Zealand

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 4 November 2026 3:32 pm

Virat Kohli struck 74 as India beat New Zealand by five wickets in the first ODI of the five-match series on Wednesday in a rain-hit contest. Frequent interruptions reduced India’s target to 143 in 32 overs under DLS, and Kohli’s 80th fifty in the 50-over format helped India go 1-0 up

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 4 November 2026 3:32 pm

Virat Kohli during his 74-run innings against New Zealand in the 1st ODI on Wednesday | Photo: X/@BCCI