Gurnoor Brar's On-Field Trick Works As Indian Pacer Gets The Last Laugh Against Blair Tickner | Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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Gurnoor Brar sledged Blair Tickner to throw his wicket as the No. 11 batter was frustrating Indian bowlers with his hitting in the 1st ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, November 4

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Gurnoor Brar celebrating after dismissing Blair Tickner (Left Image). Gurnoor and Tickner sledging each other during the 1st ODI (Right Image) | Photo: X/@BCCI, Sonyliv (Screengrab)
Summary of this article

  • India dismissed New Zealand for 185 in the 1st ODI

  • Arshdeep Singh led the bowling attack with four wickets

  • Gurnoor Brar’s spell drew attention after a lively exchange with Blair Tickner

India bowled out New Zealand for 185 in the 1st ODI, with Arshdeep Singh leading the bowling attack after picking up four wickets.

However, it was right-arm pacer Gurnoor Brar who grabbed attention following an entertaining on-field duel with Blair Tickner that quickly went viral online.

The drama began in the 39th over when Brar let loose a sharp bouncer on the first ball to Tickner, who was rushed into an awkward position and copped a blow to the helmet.

The battle resumed in the 41st over. Brar opened with another bouncer, prompting Tickner to make room and swing big.

After Tickner missed, Brar playfully gestured to demonstrate how to play the pull shot. Not one to back down, Tickner stepped away from the crease, gesturing for Brar to pitch it up at the stumps.

Brar had the last laugh, dismissing Tickner with another bouncer on the very next delivery. The seamer immediately gave a fiery send-off, though the Kiwi batter walked back with a sporting smile.

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Earlier, New Zealand were reduced to 146/9, giving India a golden opportunity to wrap up the innings quickly. However, Blair Tickner (34) and Jacob Duffy (15*) stitched together a resilient 39-run partnership to frustrate the Indian bowling attack.

Tickner smashed three sixes off an Arshdeep Singh over to pile on the pressure. Were it not for his aggressive cameo, India might have bowled New Zealand out much earlier.

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Most 6s by a Number 11 Batter in an ODI Innings:

  • 4 - Mohammad Amir (Pakistan) vs England, Nottingham, 2016

  • 4 - Naseem Shah (Pakistan) vs New Zealand, Hamilton, 2025

  • 4 - Blair Tickner (New Zealand) vs India, Auckland, 2026, Today*

Highest Individual Score for Number 11 Batter vs India in ODIs:

  • 37 - Joel Garner (West Indies), Manchester, 1983

  • 34 - Blair Tickner (New Zealand), Auckland, 2026, Today*

  • 31* - Shane Bond (New Zealand), Auckland, 2003

  • 27* - Sunil Narine (West Indies), Indore, 2011

  • 24* - Kemar Roach (West Indies), Visakhapatnam, 201

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