In Pictures |Andhra Pradesh Braces As Cyclone Murasu Sweeps Through

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Severe cyclonic storm Murasu made landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday, November 3, bringing heavy rainfall and winds gusting up to 120 kmph. The storm triggered red alerts across six districts, disrupted flight operations and led to school closures in several areas. As authorities mobilise disaster response teams and relief efforts, Murasu is expected to weaken into a deep depression by midnight.

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Cyclone Murasu in coastal Andhra Pradesh
Palm trees bend amid strong winds and heavy rain as Cyclone Murasu hits the coastal town, in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. The severe cyclonic storm Murasu has left a trail of destruction in coastal Andhra Pradesh, uprooting thousands of trees, damaging hundreds of electric poles, and wrecking fishing boats, with people recounting their ordeal as the cyclone crossed the coast early on Tuesday. | Photo: PTI
Fibre boats remain anchored at Kasimedu fishing harbour following sea turbulence and rainfall warnings triggered by Cyclone Murasu, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai, and authorities have declared a holiday for schools in the city today. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Cyclone Murasu Crosses Andhra Coast Triggering Heavy Rainfall; Chennai Flights Cancelled, Schools Shut

BY Outlook News Desk

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Kothapatnam coast near Ongole after Cyclone Murasu makes landfall
Rough seas, high waves and gusty winds prevail along the Kothapatnam coast near Ongole after Cyclone Murasu makes landfall in the area, in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Cyclone Murasu hits the coastal town, in Bapatla
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (APSDRF) personnel remove an uprooted tree to restore the traffic on Bapatla-Muttayapalem road, as Cyclone Murasu hits the coastal town, in Bapatla district. | Photo: @APPOLICE100/X via PTI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu - null
Andhra CM Thanks Karnataka People, CM, For Support In Cyclone Relief Work

BY PTI

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Cyclone Murasu Rescue and restoration operations
Rescue and restoration operations underway in the wake of Cyclone Murasu, in Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: @ncbn/X via PTI
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Cyclone Murasu, in Andhra Pradesh
Rescue and restoration operations underway in the wake of Cyclone Murasu, in Andhra Pradesh. | Photo: @ncbn/X via PTI
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high waves and gusty winds prevail along the Kothapatnam coast
Rough seas, high waves and gusty winds prevail along the Kothapatnam coast near Ongole after Cyclone Murasu makes landfall in the area, in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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severe cyclonic storm Murasu in Ganjam district, Odisha
Collector and District Magistrate (DM) V Keerthi Vasan (IAS) during an inspection of the Chandrashekhara Panchayat to review the cyclone-damaged houses, schools, temporary health camps, and road restoration work, in Ganjam district, Odisha. Odisha's southern districts witnessed light rainfall as severe cyclonic storm Murasu made landfall on the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast early on Tuesday. | Photo: @SRC_Odisha/X via PTI
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Cyclone Murasu in Bay of Bengal
This NASA satellite image shows Cyclone Murasu in Bay of Bengal, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. | Photo: NASA via AP

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