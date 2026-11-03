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Severe cyclonic storm Murasu made landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday, November 3, bringing heavy rainfall and winds gusting up to 120 kmph. The storm triggered red alerts across six districts, disrupted flight operations and led to school closures in several areas. As authorities mobilise disaster response teams and relief efforts, Murasu is expected to weaken into a deep depression by midnight.
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