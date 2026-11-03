Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to the people and government of Karnataka for providing swift aid during cyclone relief operations.
Karnataka extended critical support by dispatching rescue teams, essential supplies, and financial assistance to help affected districts in Andhra Pradesh.
Naidu highlighted that Karnataka's timely assistance underscored regional solidarity and strengthened inter-state cooperation during natural disasters.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday thanked the CM and people of Karnataka for their timely support in dealing with the impact of the severe cyclonic storm 'Murasu'.
Naidu was reacting to Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's post on X in which he said, "Our teams are on their way to Andhra Pradesh to support relief and restoration efforts in the cyclone-affected areas".
"Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Sri D K Shivakumar Garu, and the people of Karnataka for standing with Andhra Pradesh during Cyclone Murasau. Your timely support in our hour of need will never be forgotten," Naidu said in a post on X.
Andhra Pradesh is regularly asking neighbouring states for support in restoration work following natural calamities such as cyclones, especially from the recent very severe cyclonic storm Arnab.
Energy Department personnel from Telangana were roped in to restore and repair damaged electricity infrastructure.