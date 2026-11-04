Assam To Seek CBI Probe To Find Flood Cause; Sack Government Employee If Involved In Polygamy: Himanta

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PTI
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Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces a CBI probe into flood causes and warns government employees against polygamy.

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Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam to seek CBI probe to find flood cause; sack govt employee if involved in polygamy: Himanta Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Assam cabinet approves seeking a CBI probe into the causes of devastating floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo.

  • Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says the Centre will receive a request within 10 days.

  • Government employees found practising polygamy will face dismissal and disqualification from future employment.

The Assam government on Tuesday decided to write to the Centre for a CBI investigation to find the exact cause of the devastating floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts earlier this year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The government has also decided to terminate an employee, irrespective of religion, if he is found to be involved in polygamy, he added.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said, "The state cabinet has decided to request a CBI probe to find the exact reason behind the floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts."

The government will send a letter to the Centre within the next 10 days, but the final call to hand over the probe will depend on them, he added.

"We want the exact cause to come out," he said.

The Dikhow River ravaged Charaideo, Sivasagar and Jorhat districts in eastern Assam a few months ago.

At least 108 people died in the floods in Assam this year, with huge damage to houses, schools, roads, embankments, cattle sheds, fisheries and health centres reported in the affected districts.

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By Outlook News Desk

The CM further said the state cabinet has approved to amend the Assam Service and Discipline Rule, and inserted a new clause in relation to polygamy.

"The government servant indulged in polygamy will be dismissed from the service. That will be a disqualification for future employment also," he added.

The cabinet has inserted Clause 6 of Rule 7 to include the stringent punishment, Sarma said.

"As UCC (Uniform Civil Code) has been implemented in Assam, it will be applicable for Hindu, Muslim, Christian, everyone," he added.

On May 27, the Assam Assembly had passed 'The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill', which seeks to establish a common legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion.

Home and Political Department Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tewari on October 13 said the parent Bill has been sent to the central government for the assent of the President.

The Assam government has set up a committee to frame the rules for the UCC in order to implement the law in the state, according to a notification.

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