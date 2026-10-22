Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended warm birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Sarma praised Shah for his dedicated mission to eradicate key challenges facing India.
He commended Shah's decisive leadership and unwavering commitment to national security and governance.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday described Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a "patriot who cares about nothing but the nation" and said he was on a mission to eradicate India's problems.
Extending birthday wishes to Shah, who has turned 62, the chief minister took to social media to say that under his leadership as the Union home minister, India's internal security has become watertight and naxalism has been eliminated.
Now he is on a mission to eliminate the drugs network by 2029, and Assam pledges its full support to this mission, Sarma said.
"On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my heartiest wishes to Amit Shah ji on his birthday today," he said in an X post.
"A leader who leads by example, a patriot who cares about nothing but the nation and a problem solver who is on a mission to eliminate the various problems faced by our nation, Amit Shah ji is a man on a mission," he said.
Sarma also said, "The Union home minister has always given a special emphasis to Assam, leading our efforts to reduce crimes and build a Viksit Assam. On this special day, I pray to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev to bless him with a long life and good health in his quest to serve the nation."