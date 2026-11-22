Amit Shah said population has increased in 40 Arunachal Pradesh villages along the China border and migration has stopped
He linked the turnaround to development steps, including electricity, employment, healthcare and water supply to hilltop villages
The Home Ministry has directed the ITBP and the Army to procure produce from village cooperatives instead of Tezpur or Guwahati
Population has risen in 40 Arunachal Pradesh villages along the China border and migration from them has stopped, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday. He linked the change to new development steps and a push for local procurement. He also said the bond between villages and the armed forces had strengthened after the Home Ministry directed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the army to procure produce from the cooperatives in these villages.
Addressing a cooperative conference in the state, Shah said the Home Ministry had directed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the army to buy produce from village cooperatives instead of Tezpur or Guwahati.
“I reviewed this yesterday. I am pleased that people have begun returning to all 40 villages (bordering with China), the population there has increased, and migration has stopped. Electricity, employment, and health facilities have been discussed. Water has also been delivered to the hilltops. The Home Ministry has strictly mandated that the ITBP and the Army should not procure their produce from Tezpur or Guwahati; they must be procured from villages and cooperatives.”
Village Procurement Push
Shah tied procurement to livelihoods.
“Women in Arunachal Pradesh are supplying dairy products, eggs, vegetables, millets and flour through their cooperatives, bringing prosperity to rural households and transforming local agriculture and strengthening the relationship between villages and the army,” he added.
He said women Self-Help Groups should take up the challenge of making Arunachal Pradesh self-reliant in essential food products. Employment, education, healthcare and the prosperity of every family must be the four key priorities of Arunachal Pradesh's development.
He said Modi had changed the way bordering villages are seen, from the country’s last village to its first village. Shah linked that idea to the Vibrant Village Programme.
“Vibrant Village Programme was made for villages in border states. Earlier it was called the country's last village; Narendra Modi changed the concept and awarded the title of the first village in the country. The biggest right to development is of the border villages of the country,” the Union Minister stated.
Shah also listed fresh projects. “Yesterday, we discussed in detail all the steps of Arunachal's development for about three and a half to four hours, decided the roadmaps for the future, and made some decisions. Kiren Rijiju and I have taken note of things where the central government's help is needed. I want to assure Pema Khandu and the Deputy Chief Minister that the Central Government will open all avenues for the development of Arunachal without any delay. Mobile Medical Units were dispatched today to villages in 11 border districts under the Vibrant Village Programme,” he said.
Later on Saturday, Shah launched 199 development projects worth Rs 110.95 crore under the Vibrant Villages Programme across 11 border districts of Arunachal Pradesh. He also unveiled the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperative Vision 2047, which he described as a blueprint for cooperatives for the next two decades.
Security Review Meeting
Earlier on Saturday, Shah chaired a high-level review meeting in Itanagar. The meeting covered law and order, internal security, border management and development in Arunachal Pradesh. Shah stressed better coordination between central and state security agencies, stronger local intelligence networks and continuous monitoring in sensitive areas.
Arunachal Pradesh shares an approximately 1,126-kilometre-long international border with China. Against that backdrop, Shah reviewed border security and strategic infrastructure during the meeting.