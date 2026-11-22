Shah also listed fresh projects. “Yesterday, we discussed in detail all the steps of Arunachal's development for about three and a half to four hours, decided the roadmaps for the future, and made some decisions. Kiren Rijiju and I have taken note of things where the central government's help is needed. I want to assure Pema Khandu and the Deputy Chief Minister that the Central Government will open all avenues for the development of Arunachal without any delay. Mobile Medical Units were dispatched today to villages in 11 border districts under the Vibrant Village Programme,” he said.