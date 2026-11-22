After Abdul Samad called heads, the presenter initially announced tails
Samad bent down, inspected the coin, and pointed out into the mic that it had landed heads
Both captains avoided shaking hands at the toss, continuing the stance adopted by Indian teams across formats
India A and Pakistan A are locking horns at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday, November 22.
A contest involving India and Pakistan always offers drama, no matter at which level the teams meet. However, drama unfolded in Doha even before the match started.
The incident happened at the time of the toss, when Pakistan A's captain Abdul Samad called for heads and the presenter announced that it was tails.
India A's captain Tilak Varma and Pakistan A's captain Abdul Samad bent down to check the coin. Samad then pointed out that the coin had landed in his favour, announcing into his mic, "It's heads, it's heads."
The presenter corrected his mistake and announced Pakistan A as the winners of the toss, and the Samad-led side opted to bat first against India A.
No Handshake
Both teams continued to follow the no-handshake protocol. Samad went to the presenter and announced his team, while Tilak followed later.
India and Pakistan, across formats and age-group cricket, are following the no-handshake ritual before and after matches. It started in September 2025, with Suryakumar Yadav not shaking hands with his Pakistani counterpart in the Men's Asia Cup.
It continued across formats, age groups, and genders, with every Indian side not shaking hands with Pakistani players in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.