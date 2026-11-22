Jasprit Bumrah takes wickets in the opening over of both New Zealand innings in the Wellington Test
He joins S Sreesanth and Zaheer Khan in an exclusive club of Indian pacers
Bumrah equals Kapil Dev's record with seven instances of taking a wicket in the first over of a Test
Jasprit Bumrah delivered a remarkable performance with the new ball against New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The Indian pace spearhead struck in the opening over of both innings, helping India tighten their grip on the contest after a dominant batting display.
Bumrah first made an impact in New Zealand's opening innings by dismissing captain Tom Latham with the third delivery of the match. The left-hander was completely beaten by an inswinging delivery that crashed into his off-stump, giving India an early breakthrough.
The fast bowler repeated the trick when New Zealand returned to bat in their second innings. This time, he needed just two deliveries to remove Latham, who attempted a tentative shot outside off-stump and edged the ball behind to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.
With these two early breakthroughs, Bumrah entered an exclusive group of Indian fast bowlers who have taken wickets in the opening over of both innings in a Test match.
Bumrah Joins Sreesanth and Zaheer Khan in Elite Club
Before Bumrah achieved this feat, only two Indian pacers had managed to take wickets in the first over of both innings of a Test match.
S Sreesanth: Against West Indies in Kingston, 2006
Zaheer Khan: Against Bangladesh in Mirpur, 2007
Jasprit Bumrah: Against New Zealand in Wellington, 2026
Bumrah's achievement highlights his ability to make an immediate impact with the new ball, particularly in conditions that offer movement to fast bowlers.
Bumrah Also Equals Kapil Dev's Indian Record
The New Zealand Test brought another significant milestone for Bumrah. He equalled Kapil Dev's record for the most instances of taking a wicket in the opening over of a Test match by an Indian bowler.
Both pacers have now achieved the feat seven times in their Test careers.
Meanwhile, former England fast bowler James Anderson holds the overall record with 29 first-over wickets. Australia's Mitchell Starc follows with 26, while Chaminda Vaas and Glenn McGrath share third place with 19 each.
Bumrah's double strike against New Zealand further underlines why he remains one of India's most valuable weapons in Test cricket.