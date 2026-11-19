New Zealand recovered from 70/5 to finish Day 1 at 243/5 against India
Henry Nicholls (113*) and Glenn Phillips (94*) stitched together an unbeaten 173-run stand for the sixth wicket
Jasprit Bumrah led India's attack with 3/52, but received little support from the other pacers as the hosts fought back
New Zealand staged a remarkable recovery on the opening day of the first Test against India, with Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips rescuing the hosts from a precarious position after Jasprit Bumrah's early strikes had put the visitors firmly in control at the Basin Reserve on Thursday.
The Black Caps finished Day 1 at 243/5 after slipping to 70/5, with Nicholls unbeaten on 113 off 221 deliveries and Phillips closing in on a hundred at 94 not out from 181 balls.
The pair combined for an unbroken 173-run partnership for the sixth wicket, transforming the complexion of the contest after India had dominated the first two sessions.
Bumrah was once again India's standout performer with the ball, returning figures of 3/52 from 17 overs. However, the support he received from the other end gradually diminished as New Zealand's middle order found its footing and capitalised on India's inability to maintain the early pressure.
The right-arm quick removed Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell, leaving New Zealand in serious trouble.
Latham was the first to depart without scoring, undone by a superb delivery from Bumrah that initially appeared to be heading away before swinging back sharply to knock over his off stump.
Devon Conway (4) and Rachin Ravindra (15) were dismissed by Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep respectively, while Bumrah accounted for Mitchell (1) and Blundell (5).
At 70/5, India had a genuine opportunity to wrap up the New Zealand innings without allowing the hosts to build a substantial total.
However, the momentum shifted after lunch as Nicholls and Phillips began to rebuild. While Nicholls concentrated on occupying the crease and keeping the scoreboard moving, Phillips adopted a more positive approach, putting the Indian bowlers under pressure with an array of attacking strokes.
Nicholls, who has taken up the No. 3 position following Kane Williamson's retirement, demonstrated the experience of a batter playing his 61st Test. The left-hander combined patience with well-timed shots through the covers and mid-wicket, eventually reaching his century in 188 deliveries.
The innings was particularly significant for Nicholls, who had already made an impression in the role with a hundred against England earlier this year.
His effort further strengthened New Zealand's position, with the 35-year-old showing little inclination to surrender his wicket once he had settled in.
Phillips provided the perfect counterbalance at the other end. Initially offering support to Nicholls, the right-hander gradually shifted gears and began finding the boundary more regularly.
His aggressive approach also forced India to reconsider their field placements, giving Nicholls additional freedom to play his natural game.
For India, the contrast between Bumrah and the rest of the pace attack became increasingly apparent as the Kookaburra lost its initial shine.
Kamboj finished with 1/57 from 18 overs, while Akash Deep claimed one wicket for 33 runs in 16 overs. Prasidh Krishna, meanwhile, went wicketless, conceding 58 runs in 16 overs.
Kamboj struggled to generate the pace and variation required to trouble the New Zealand batters consistently. His deliveries frequently lacked the threat needed to force mistakes, while Krishna's inconsistent lengths allowed Nicholls and Phillips to score freely.
Akash Deep was relatively economical and produced a few testing deliveries, but Bumrah remained India's most threatening option throughout the day.
India's decision to include Kamboj in place of Mohammed Siraj also came under scrutiny as the innings progressed. The Haryana pacer had managed an early breakthrough but could not sustain the pressure, with his lack of pace making it difficult to execute the short-ball strategy effectively.
Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl, a decision that initially appeared to be paying dividends. Bumrah made excellent use of the conditions and the new ball, while the Indian attack collectively kept the New Zealand top order in check.
However, what looked like a potentially dominant day for India ended with the hosts firmly back in the contest.
Nicholls and Phillips will resume on Friday with New Zealand having built a strong platform, while Gill's men face the task of breaking their partnership early to prevent the visitors from being pushed further onto the back foot.