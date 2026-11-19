IND Vs NZ 1st Test Day 1: Nicholls, Phillips Lift New Zealand To 243/5 After Bumrah's Triple Strike

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 19 November 2026 11:55 am

New Zealand recovered from 70/5 to reach 243/5 at stumps on Day 1, thanks to an unbeaten 173-run partnership between Henry Nicholls (113*) and Glenn Phillips (94*). Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets, but India's pace attack struggled to maintain pressure as the hosts fought their way back into the contest

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 19 November 2026 11:55 am

India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway, left, during the first day of the first cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. (Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP)