Ramayana released on November 5.
Nitesh Tiwari directed the epic adaptation.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead the saga.
Ramayana crossed two major box-office milestones on its 14th day, surpassing ₹1,000 crore gross domestically and ₹1,500 crore globally. Becoming only the sixth Indian title to stride past the domestic benchmark, Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial took its worldwide tally to ₹1,519.05 crore. It now has ₹1,700-crore global conquest on its horizon.
Produced by Namit Malhotra and headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, Ramayana raked in ₹23.20 crore nett in India on Day 14. Its domestic haul now remains at ₹844.40 crore nett (₹1,009.05 crore gross), bolstered by ₹510 crore from overseas markets.
Ramayana Beats Dhurandhar, KGF And RRR's Box Office Haul
The Hindi dub spearheaded Ramayana’s Day 14 haul, raking in ₹16.5 crore across 17,661 screenings. Regional circuits chimed in in steadily, led by Malayalam at ₹2.15 crore, Kannada at ₹1.65 crore, Tamil at ₹1.60 crore, and Telugu at ₹1.30 crore. The worldwide gross collection stands at ₹1,519.05 crore.
Having already overtaken Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar (₹1,350.83 crore), Ramayana: Part 1 is now stalking Indian cinema’s all-time global titans, including Pushpa 2: The Rule (₹1,800 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (₹1,810.6 crore), Dhurandhar: The Revenge (₹1,852.44 crore), and Aamir Khan’s chart-topper Dangal (₹2,070.3 crore), for the worldwide crown. As the biggest IMAX opening for an Indian film, Ramayana pulled off a worldwide opening of approximately ₹56.25 crore in IMAX theatres, setting a new benchmark for an Indian release in the premium format.
Ramayana Cast, Release
Propelled by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film places its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut. Tiwari co-wrote the adaptation with Shridhar Raghavan.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster hit theatres on November 5, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The two-part saga is touted as one of India's most expensive productions ever. The second part is due to release in Diwali 2028.