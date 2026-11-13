Beyond Rama And Ravana : How Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Reshapes Its Supporting Cast

When she later arrives at Panchavati and attempts to seduce Rama and attack Sita, Lakshmana slashes her face. Crucially, Tiwari’s screenplay introduces a contemporary revision here. Sita actively takes a stand for Shurpanakha and chides Lakshmana over the mutilation, shifting the scene from an unchallenged heroic act into a moment of ethical reflection that directly triggers Khara’s assault and Ravana’s vow of vengeance. Even when Shurpanakha approaches Rama earlier stating she wants to marry him, she's level-headed. Upon his rationale that he's already married to Sita, she points out that his own father had several wives. She'd be content to be his second wife. But Rama repeats his vow to Sita and her father, that he'd never allow space for another woman in his life.