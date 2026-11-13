A former employee of Kylie Jenner filed a lawsuit against her, her company and staff members Laura Dooley and Itzel Sibrian in Los Angeles County Superior Court
She alleges underpayment, overtime violations and meal break pay issues.
She also alleges she was locked inside Jenner’s closet for more than an hour.
Kylie Jenner, 29, is facing another lawsuit from a former housekeeper. Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya filed the case in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday (November 5), accusing Jenner of workplace violations, disability discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination, according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY. The suit names Jenner, her company and staff members Laura Dooley and Itzel Sibrian.
Lawsuit against Kylie Jenner
Amaya claimed that from March 2025 until February, while she worked at Jenner's properties, she was underpaid, injured on the job and discriminated against because of those injuries before being fired after she raised concerns. The filing says Dooley and Sibrian were the managers she reported to.
For the uninitiated, this is the fourth lawsuit Jenner faces from former employees, represented by Della Shaker of Shaker Law Group.
What are the allegations against Kylie Jenner?
Amaya said she began work in March 2025, putting in eight-hour shifts six days a week while reporting to Dooley and Sibrian.
She alleged she was “working more than eight hours per day due to Defendants demands” but kept on “paid the same $40.00 hourly rate without overtime or double time” until May 2025. She later brought the complaint to human resources.
In September, she alleged that an “unsecured canister of pepper spray” went off in her face, causing “ongoing physical impairments affecting her ability to perform certain job duties.”
Confinement and retaliation
Amaya also claimed that she was locked inside Jenner's closet. The filing says she was confined against her will for more than an hour.
When she told Dooley she “was trapped and having a panic attack,” Dooley allegedly “laughed and mocked her stating, 'No one is at the house that can let you out and I cannot give the password to anyone else, you just have to wait.'” She claimed the more she “complained that she was hurt, the harder Defendants made her job,” and removed the other housekeeper who was helping her, and made her work alone and assigned her heavier and physically demanding tasks.
On October 28, 2025, Amaya was told to clean a doghouse and one of Jenner's dogs allegedly bit her. When she reported the injury to Dooley, “no meaningful assistance was provided,” as per the lawsuit.
“By this point, Defendants knew [Amaya] had suffered multiple workplace injuries, sought medical treatment, continued experiencing physical symptoms, and repeatedly asked for help and reported numerous violations,” according to the filing. “Instead of helping her, Defendants removed assistance, increased her workload, assigned heavier tasks, and abruptly changed her schedule and work locations. Defendants were making her life miserable so she would quit.”
What Kylie Jenner said about the allegations
Jenner's lawyer rejected the claims. Michael Rhodes, in a statement to USA TODAY, said, “These latest cases are being brought by the same lawyer who previously filed claims on behalf of Kylie’s former household staff. It’s clear that this lawyer wants to use publicity to try and extract an unwarranted payday. We’re not going to be intimidated into doing that. As such, we’ll defend these meritless cases vigorously and look forward to telling our side of the story.”
What the employees' lawyer said
Shaker, in a statement, said, “To every housekeeper, nanny, caregiver, driver, chef, and domestic worker who has been afraid to speak up: your work matters, your dignity matters, and your rights matter.”
She added, “You do not lose your legal protections because you work inside a private residence or for a wealthy family. If you have experienced unpaid wages, discrimination, retaliation, or mistreatment, we encourage you to seek confidential legal advice. You deserve to be heard.”