When she told Dooley she “was trapped and having a panic attack,” Dooley allegedly “laughed and mocked her stating, 'No one is at the house that can let you out and I cannot give the password to anyone else, you just have to wait.'” She claimed the more she “complained that she was hurt, the harder Defendants made her job,” and removed the other housekeeper who was helping her, and made her work alone and assigned her heavier and physically demanding tasks.