Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video

Kylie Jenner becomes emotional on "The Kardashians," discussing the toll of longstanding criticism about her appearance.

Speaking with her sister Kendall, Kylie expressed frustration over the public's harsh comments.
On the latest episode of "The Kardashians," Kylie Jenner got unexpectedly emotional when discussing the constant criticism she faces about her looks. The episode, titled "Baby Rocky," aired on Thursday and showed a heartfelt conversation between Kylie and her older sister, Kendall Jenner.

Kylie opened up about feeling "dehumanized" by the media and public opinion. "If you talked the same way you do about us about any other woman, people would come to their defense all day long," Kendall pointed out. "But for some reason, with us, people don't think we have any feelings."

"It's, like, a miracle that I can still have confidence, and look in the mirror and think I'm pretty," Kylie agreed, later telling the cameras, "After 10-plus years of hearing about my looks, it just gets exhausting."

During their conversation, Kylie shared that she has been on a personal journey over the past year, including dissolving half of her lip filler. Despite these changes, she still faces harsh comments about her appearance on social media. Kylie became tearful as she admitted, "I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me."

"People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13. Before I even got lip filler, people were talking about my looks," Kylie recounted. "I look old, I see it under every post."

Kendall empathized with her sister, acknowledging that their family's immense fame makes it difficult to change public opinion. "It's sadly something we just have to, like, really grow tough skin on," she said.

Kylie, despite the challenges, remains resilient. "I think that I'm really strong, and I was put in this position for a reason. I do think of myself as a confident person," she told the cameras. "I'm also human and there's only so much one person can take."

Kylie has been addressing comments about her looks for years. She was just 10 years old when her family first appeared on reality TV with "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The scrutiny over her appearance has only intensified over time.

In 2018, Kylie revealed that she had removed her lip fillers. This decision was influenced by becoming a mother to her daughter, Stormi. A source shared that during Kylie's pregnancy, she embraced a more natural look and decided to stop using fillers.

Recently, Kylie was evasive about whether her change in personal style was related to her relationship with Timothée Chalamet. Instead, she explained that welcoming her second child, son Aire, was a significant influence on her style.

Kylie Jenner - Instagram
BY IANS

