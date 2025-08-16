The Ashes 2025: Joe Root Relishing ‘Hostile’ Challenge In Australia

Root averages just 35.7 runs Down Under
Root had a decent outing against India in the recently concluded five-match series
Australia drew the last Ashes series against England
Joe Root is relishing the chance to play in another Ashes series away from home when England travel to Australia in November.
Root, who recently became the second all-time leading run scorer in Tests, has struggled during Ashes series in the past.
He averages just 35.7 runs when playing down under, lower than his overall Test average of 51.3, and is yet to score a century in 27 innings in Australia.
Root revealed that his search for a ton against Australia previously got the better of him, but now he is completely focused on enjoying the tour.
“The thing that stands out for me is I probably wanted it way too much the last couple of times. It took me away from what was important,” Root told ESPN.
“Having played there a couple of times before, now going there with 150-odd Test matches under my belt, I feel like you couldn't be more ready for it so just go and enjoy what a great tour it should be.
“Clearly it's going to be hostile, it's going to be everything you'd expect and want from an away Ashes series.”
England also received positive news from Chris Woakes following on from his shoulder injury from the final Test against India.
Woakes injured his shoulder while fielding on day one, but still went out to bat with his arm in a sling on the final day of an enthralling series.
His arm is now out of a sling, and the seamer feels his rehabilitation process is going well ahead of the Ashes.
“Certainly good news for me. That's the best way to look at it,” Woakes told Sky Sports.
“Obviously out of the sling and feel like I can move it a lot better now, which is good two weeks down the line.
“I suppose once you get a little bit more movement into it, it feels a little bit more normal. But still a lot of work to do.
“Going to try and [stay] focused on the rehab and get it as strong as possible. Ideally not for surgery for now, but we'll see how that goes and hopefully we can get it nice and strong again.”