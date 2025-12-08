Phil Salt 'Pleased' With Growing Partnership With Virat Kohli At RCB In IPL 2025

From the moment the 2025 season kicked off, Phil Salt has shown why he believes his opening pairing with Virat Kohli was made in cricketing heaven. The England right-hander was full of praise for how quickly their chemistry clicked in the RCB dressing room. “We started building that connection from the moment we both arrived here, and I’m really pleased with how it’s developing,” Salt said, highlighting how instinctive understanding and mutual respect have played a key role.