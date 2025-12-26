Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Group D Wrap: Kohli-Pant Carry Delhi Against Gujarat; Odisha Pip Services

Delhi once again registered a comfortable victory, this time against Gujarat while Odisha crushed Services in an one-sided affair. Catch all the results from Group D

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Group D Wrap
Virat Kohli, right, and Prince Yadav celebrate after Delhi won the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match against Gujarat at BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant shine once again as Delhi beat Gujarat

  • Odisha embarrass Services in an one-sided affair

  • Check all the results from group D

Star batters Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant made solid fifties, while Gujarat batters pressed the self-destruction button as Delhi eked out a tight seven-run win in their Elite Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here Friday.

Player of the match Kohli (77, 61 balls) and Pant (70, 79b) carried Delhi to a modest 254 for 9 in 50 overs.

Despite looking solid in pockets, Gujarat folded for 247 in 47.4 overs.

Kohli and Pant offered the main story thread of the day with knocks of contrasting nature. Kohli had to walk in earlier in this match too after the early departure of opener Priyansh Arya, and looked in excellent touch.  After blocking the first ball, Kohli straight drove pacer Chintan Gaja for a four, manifesting his rich vein of form. 

While other Delhi batters were often pushed to a tight corner by Gujarat bowlers, Kohli was fluency personified in his pet format of the game.  A pulled six off Gaja and a stunning flicked four off Arzan Nagwaswalla followed as Kohli slipped into the top gear. 

Related Content
Related Content

The 37-year-old reached his fifty in 29 balls that had 10 fours and a six in a wonderful exhibition of shot-making. The veteran batter brought up his 85th List A half-century off Ravi Bishnoi, carving the leg-spinner for a boundary over the covers. 

A second century on the trot looked a certainty but a lovely ball from left-arm spinner Jayswal (4/42) ended his tenure.

Jayswal detected Kohli’s little shimmy very early, and fired one past the batter to get him stumped by Urvil. Delhi was 108 for four then, and required some momentum to drag the innings back on track. 

A couple of overs back, Jayswal had also accounted for Nitish Rana and Arpit. 

But Delhi found a saviour in skipper Pant, who eschewed his aggressive tendencies to keep his side’s innings together. 

There were no archetypal Pant shots until he went past fifty in 64 balls. The first sign of innovation came in the 66th ball when he tried to execute a falling-scoop off Bishnoi, and 12 balls later he again attempted a similar shot off Gaja. 

However, Pant’s growing impatience finally ended in him losing the sticks to Jayswal, also signalling the end of a 73-run alliance with Harsh Tyagi (40). 

Simarjeet and Ishant Sharma added 19 runs for the final wicket to take Delhi past the 250-run mark.  

Chasing 255 was not precisely a tough target even on a slightly tacky BCCI Centre of Excellence pitch, but Gujrat made heavy weather of it. 

In fact, they made a gradual yet confident start with two fine stands — 67 for the first wicket between Urvil Patel (31), who was dropped on 31, and Aarya Desai (57), and 54 between Aarya and Abhishek Desai for the following wicket. 

It helped Gujarat reach 121 for 1 in 25 overs. But from there they lost Aarya, Abhishek, Jaymeet Patel and Hemang Patel while adding a mere 23 runs to slip to 144 for five. 

Saurav Chauhan (49, 43b) and Vishal Jayswal added 69 runs for the sixth wicket to keep Gujarat in the hunt. Chauhan, once played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, was impressive while hammering Arpit for two sixes to keep the asking rate in check.

But Simarjeet Singh, who copped some stick earlier from Aarya, redeemed himself with the wicket of Chauhan as Gujarat again lost wickets in a cluster in the business end. 

The run out of Gaja left Gujarat to make 12 runs off 17 balls with a wicket in hand, but the impressive Prince Yadav (3/37) caught Bishnoi off the guard with a snorter. 

Kohli ran in from covers to gleefully accept the catch and let out a massive roar to signal Delhi’s victory. 

Brief Scores

Delhi Vs Gujarat

Delhi: 254/9 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 77, Rishabh Pant 70, Harsh Tyagi 40; Vishal Jayswall 4/42)

Gujarat: 247 all out in 47.4 overs (Aarya Desai 57, Saurabh Chauhan 49; Prince Yadav 3/37, Ishant Sharma 2/28)

Services Vs Odisha

Services: 83 all out in 21.5 overs (Rajesh Mohanty 4/25, Sambit Baral 4/21)

Odisha: 84/6 in 24.3 overs (Sandeep Pattnaik 32 not out; Poonam Poonia 4/27)

Andhra Pradesh Vs Railways

Railways: 266/9 in 50 overs (Ravi Singh 76, Ansh Yadav 59, Zubair Ali 48; Satyanarayana Raju 3/41, Narasimha Raju 3/68).

Andhra Pradesh: 271/4 in 44.4 overs (Ricky Bhui 76, Nitish Kumar Reddy 55 not out, Hemanth Reddy 41 not out; Karn Sharma 3/46).

Saurashtra Vs Haryana

Saurashtra: 253 all out in 50 overs (Harvik Desai 101, Sammar Gajjar 83; Anshul Kamboj 3/30)

Haryana: 256/4 in 39 overs (Yashvardhan Dalal 164 not out, Parth Vats 67; Ankur Panwar 3/51). PTI UNG AT AT AT

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  2. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War