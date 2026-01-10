India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Bat Assuredly At Lengthy Vadodara Nets 

Senior statesmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma looked in silken touch as India underwent a thorough training session in Vadodara on Friday (January 9), in the lead-up to their three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Both Kohli and Rohit spent almost one-and-a-half hours against Indian seamers, spinners and throw-down specialists after playing two matches each in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). However, India’s vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, as well as pacer Mohammed Siraj weren’t a part of the three-hour training session, having played for their respective state teams in VHT on Thursday.

India Cricket Team ODI Match Training Virat Kohli
India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
NZ vs IND 1st ODI Match-Training Virat Kohli
India’s Virat Kohli tries to catch the ball during a practice session ahead of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session
India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match-Training Virat Kohli
India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli during a practice session
India’s captain Shubman Gill, front left, and Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session
India’s Virat Kohli, back, and Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session ahead of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
New Zealand vs India 1st ODI Match-Training
From left, India’s Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Virat Kohli and captain Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India Cricket Team ODI Match Training
Vadodara: From left, India’s captain Shubman Gill, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh during a practice session ahead of the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

