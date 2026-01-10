India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Bat Assuredly At Lengthy Vadodara Nets
Senior statesmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma looked in silken touch as India underwent a thorough training session in Vadodara on Friday (January 9), in the lead-up to their three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Both Kohli and Rohit spent almost one-and-a-half hours against Indian seamers, spinners and throw-down specialists after playing two matches each in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). However, India’s vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, as well as pacer Mohammed Siraj weren’t a part of the three-hour training session, having played for their respective state teams in VHT on Thursday.
