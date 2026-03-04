J&K Police Lodge FIR Against Kashmir MP Ruhullah, Former Srinagar Mayor Mattu

Cases filed for allegedly circulating false content on digital platforms, police say misinformation threatens public order.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
People defy police restrictions in Kashmir
Kashmir: People defy police restrictions to pay homage to Ayatollah Khamenei Photo: Yasir Iqbal
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • FIRs registered over alleged circulation of false and misleading content online.

  • Police say the material had the potential to disrupt peace and communal harmony.

  • Authorities warn that further legal action will follow based on the investigation’s findings.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday registered cases against Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and another person for allegedly spreading distorted narratives using digital platforms to cause public unrest and societal disharmony, according to an official statement.

The police statement said that acting on credible inputs about the circulation of "false, fabricated and misleading content" on digital and social media platforms, allegedly with an intent to create fear, disturb public order, and incite unlawful activities, cases were registered against Mehdi and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.

"The content in question, prima facie, reflects the dissemination of distorted narratives and unverified information capable of causing public unrest and societal disharmony. Such deliberate attempts to spread misinformation pose a serious threat to peace, security, and overall stability," the statement said.

The cases have been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigations have been initiated.

The statement reiterated the Srinagar police's firm commitment to maintaining public peace and law and order, and advised citizens to verify information through official and credible sources before sharing content online. It asked people to refrain from circulating unverified material that may disturb communal harmony or public order.

Related Content
Kashmir: People defy police restrictions to pay homage to Ayatollah Khamenei - Photo: Yasir Iqbal
Thousands Defy Police Restrictions To Pay Homage To Khamenei In Kashmir
The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extended support to the shutdown. - Yasir Iqbal
Kashmir Imposes Curbs, Seals Ghanta Ghar Amid Protests Over Khamenei Death
People protest against the alleged killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a reported US-Israel strike, in Srinagar - | Photo: Yasir Iqbal/Outlook
Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader
People hold a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a protest following his alleged killing in a US-Israel strike, in Kulgam. - | Photo: PTI
Protests Acrosss Kashmir Over Death of Ayatollah  Khamenei, US–Israel Strikes On Iran
Related Content


"Further legal action shall follow as warranted under law," the statement added.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Reasons You Should Watch NZ V SA Semi-final

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Aiden Markram Chases Milestone; Teams Stranded Amid Travel Chaos

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 1st Semi-Final At Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Head-To-Head And Match Prediction Of IND Vs ENG

  5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Confirm Return To M. Chinnaswamy Stadium For IPL 2026 Home Matches

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

  5. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. War Anxiety Reverberates In Remote Kerala Villages: Fear-Mongering Adds To Tensions, Say Expats

  2. Day In Pics: March 03, 2026

  3. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  4. Equity Without History: The UGC Norm Proposals Through An Adivasi Lens

  5. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. As War In West Asia Escalates, Urgent Need To Get Back To Diplomacy

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  3. Minab’s Small Coffins

  4. India Advises Nationals in Iran to Stay Indoors Amid Escalating Security Situation

  5. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List