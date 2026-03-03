SA Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Markram Says He Must 'Separate' Batter From Captain

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram trains during a practice session ahead of their T20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand, in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram trains during a practice session ahead of their T20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand, in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das