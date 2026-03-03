SA Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Markram Says He Must 'Separate' Batter From Captain

SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Aiden Markram says separating the captain from the batter has been key to his explosive form, as South Africa prepare for a semi-final against New Zealand at Eden Gardens

South Africa vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final Aiden Markram pre-match comments
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram trains during a practice session ahead of their T20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand, in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Aiden Markram has scored 268 runs at a strike-rate above 175, embracing his role as opener

  • Skipper admits he had to consciously silence the “captain” mindset to focus purely on watching the ball

  • Believes doing his job as a batter ultimately serves the team’s cause better

Aiden Markram has never been better as a batsman in T20Is than in the ongoing World Cup, but for that to happen, the South African skipper had to train his mind to shut the "captain" in him every time he went out to bat.

Markram, who has found his calling as an opener in T20Is, has so far scored 268 runs in the tournament at a very handsome strike-rate of 175.16 with three fifties, including one against the New Zealand in a group league game in Ahmedabad last month.

So has he been able to segregate the batter from the captain?

"It's something that I have fought with a lot over the years. Just being the batter while you're out there batting. But I think you as the captain always want to get the team over the line, and maybe because of that, you don't put all your focus into actually, just watching the ball and reacting and playing," Markram said, speaking about his internal conflict ahead of the semi-final against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

"But yeah, the little bit I've learned now from the T20 World Cup and the more recent months is to make a proper effort to separate the two," the stylish right-hander added.

He has perhaps now understood that if the "batter in him" takes over, it eventually helps the captain to win a game for his country.

"If you do your job as a batter for the team, ultimately, it will contribute, hopefully, in a winning cause. And that's where I try to keep the focus," Markram said.

About his batting in the powerplay, Markram's philosophy has been simple.

"You don't really have a choice. You have to get on with things and take the game to the opposition and try to get the team off to a really strong power play," the skipper said.

He believes that if he is around post powerplay, the chances of attacking with same intent remains.

"I've just tried to not think anything besides the fact that try to win those first six overs, and then if you're still in from there, keep doing that, of course, keep trying to take the game on.

"But you you can probably be a little bit smart in that period after the power play. So, yeah, you take it on. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, sometimes it reflects and looks quite nice."

South Africa have had a phenomenal record under Markram's captaincy in ICC games so far, having lost only the final of the 2024 edition to India in Barbados. A lot of it for him is down to the kind of team he has got at his disposal.

"I suppose, been very fortunate to lead a really strong team – great mix of some younger guys with a lot of experience and the older guys.

"And yeah, you feed off the senior guys in the team. You lean on them a lot, and they help guide you and lead you when you have a few doubts.

"And I think because of that, and a really strong group of players over the years, we've developed that, and fortunately, it reflects well, but yeah, it's definitely a reflection on the group as a whole," the skipper said.

Having watched the India versus West Indies game with a lot of interest, Markram believes that the black soil tracks at the Eden Gardens will again be full of runs.

"It looks pretty good again. So think it's the darker soil."

Markram had turned out to be New Zealand's nemesis in the group league game in Ahmedabad where he smashed 86 off just 44 balls in a chase of 176 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Asked if he is expecting a repeat of that performance, the Proteas skipper could only laugh.

"I wish cricket is that easy. New Zealand is a quality team. We had a good run out against them in the group stages, but yeah, both teams have played a lot of cricket since then, and it's a completely fresh start tomorrow, and it being a semifinal, is exciting as well.

"So I don't think it's as straightforward as just being able to repeat that again, a lot of variables in this game. We will try bring our best game to the front again."

When someone asked if the 'law of averages' could catch up with them, he wasn't amused one bit.

"Yeah, I don't know how it's going to work out tomorrow night. None of us do, but you can look at it through various different lenses. You want to look at it through that, then I don't think you'd be a very clever man if you sitting in our change room," his smiling reply was an indication enough that winning is the only thing on the mind of 'Green Shirts'.

