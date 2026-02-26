West Indies Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Unbeaten Teams Meet In Motera; Proteas Win Helps India

West Indies players celebrate their win over Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eights stage in Mumbai. Photo: AP

West Indies Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group 1 match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026's Super Eights, pitting West Indies against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (February 26). In a bonafide clash of the titans, the only two teams that still stand undefeated in the tournament collide, hoping to inch closer to a semi-finals berth. The game is also of special interest to India and Zimbabwe, who will face off in the second match of the evening. A Proteas win would boost Suryakumar Yadav and Co's chances of advancement, while a Windies victory would benefit the Chevrons. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the WI vs SA meeting.

26 Feb 2026, 01:30:26 pm IST West Indies Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to favour batters early with good bounce and carry, making strokeplay easier under lights. However, as the match progresses, spinners could come into play.

26 Feb 2026, 12:57:09 pm IST WI Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Start Time, Streaming The first ball will be bowled at 3pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30pm. The West Indies vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

26 Feb 2026, 12:33:24 pm IST WI Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Smith West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles