West Indies Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Unbeaten Teams Meet In Motera; Proteas Win Helps India

West Indies Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to favour batters early with good bounce and carry, making strokeplay easier under lights. However, as the match progresses, spinners could come into play.
WI Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball will be bowled at 3pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30pm. The West Indies vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
WI Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Smith
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles
WI Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hi All!
Good afternoon and welcome, everyone! We have a double-header at the T20 World Cup today: first up, West Indies meet South Africa in Ahmedabad. Watch this space for the build-up and live updates from the Super Eights clash.