West Indies Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

West Indies Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the streaming details, weather forecast and pitch report of the Super 8 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Indies Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch
West Indies' Akeal Hosein, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • West Indies thrashed Zimbabwe by 107 runs in their first Super 8 match

  • South Africa beat India by 76 runs in their first Super 8 clash

  • Check out live streaming and other details for the match

West Indies and South Africa are set for a crucial Super 8 clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where both teams enter unbeaten in this stage and eye a semifinal spot.

After a dominant performance in their Super 8 opener, the West Indies thumped Zimbabwe by a huge margin, posting one of the highest totals in the tournament so far and backing it up with a commanding bowling effort to secure the win.

South Africa, meanwhile, continued their strong showing with a comprehensive 76-run victory over defending champions India, showcasing their balanced attack and depth in batting and bowling.

A win for both teams would be enough to secure a semi-final spot.

West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

Weather conditions for the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad look ideal for cricket, with no rain forecast during match hours. Clear skies and hot conditions are expected, with temperatures around 34–35°C in the evening. Humidity could play a role, but overall, fans can expect a full, uninterrupted contest without weather-related delays.

Related Content
Related Content

West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, is expected to favour batters early with good bounce and carry, making stroke play easier under lights. However, as the match progresses, spinners could come into play due to the dry surface. Teams winning the toss may prefer chasing, as dew in the second innings is likely to assist batting conditions later.

West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between West Indies and South Africa will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. It will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live action will begin at 3:00 PM IST, while the toss takes place at 2:30 PM.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kiwis Suffer Tragic Lower Middle-Order Collapse

  2. Shikhar Dhawan Wins Major Legal Battle As Delhi Court Orders Ex-Wife To Return INR 5.7 Crore

  3. Paras Dogra Headbutt: J&K Captain Knocks Karnataka's KV Aneesh's Helmet During Ranji Trophy Final - Video

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Preview, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: IND Seek Recovery Amid Top-Order Fragility

  5. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Bangladesh Set For 2-Match Test Series In Australia After 23 Years - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala To Become Keralam, Union Cabinet Sets Renaming Process In Motion Weeks Before Polls

  2. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

  3. DGCA Grounds 4 VSR Aircraft After Baramati Crash

  4. Day In Pics: February 24, 2026

  5. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  3. After El Mencho: Why Pablo Escobar’s Shadow Still Looms Over The Global Drug Trade

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. Australian PM Anthony Albanese Evacuated From Official Residence Over Security Threat

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 

  2. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  3. Uttarakhand: Muslim Man Beaten For Offering Namaz Near Temple In Rudrapur

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Raise Gaza Genocide In Knesset Address During Israel Visit

  5. Trump State Of The Union 2026: 30 Democrats Boycott Speech

  6. Pride And Prejudice Teaser: Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy And Darcy In The Netflix Series

  7. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  8. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'