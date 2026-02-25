West Indies Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

West Indies thrashed Zimbabwe by 107 runs in their first Super 8 match
South Africa beat India by 76 runs in their first Super 8 clash
Check out live streaming and other details for the match
West Indies and South Africa are set for a crucial Super 8 clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where both teams enter unbeaten in this stage and eye a semifinal spot.
After a dominant performance in their Super 8 opener, the West Indies thumped Zimbabwe by a huge margin, posting one of the highest totals in the tournament so far and backing it up with a commanding bowling effort to secure the win.
South Africa, meanwhile, continued their strong showing with a comprehensive 76-run victory over defending champions India, showcasing their balanced attack and depth in batting and bowling.
A win for both teams would be enough to secure a semi-final spot.
West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast
Weather conditions for the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad look ideal for cricket, with no rain forecast during match hours. Clear skies and hot conditions are expected, with temperatures around 34–35°C in the evening. Humidity could play a role, but overall, fans can expect a full, uninterrupted contest without weather-related delays.
West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, is expected to favour batters early with good bounce and carry, making stroke play easier under lights. However, as the match progresses, spinners could come into play due to the dry surface. Teams winning the toss may prefer chasing, as dew in the second innings is likely to assist batting conditions later.
West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details
The Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between West Indies and South Africa will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. It will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live action will begin at 3:00 PM IST, while the toss takes place at 2:30 PM.