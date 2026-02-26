IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup: How Big Does India Need To Win Against Zimbabwe To Leapfrog South Africa And West Indies?

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, centre, during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Zimbabwe, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. PTI Photo

