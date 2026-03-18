Iran Confirms Larijani And Basij Commander Killed As War Enters 18th Day

Tehran acknowledges deaths as Netanyahu claims joint US-Israeli operation aims to weaken regime and empower Iranian people

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
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Iran confirms Larijani killed, Ali Larijani death
Ali Larijani Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Iran confirms security chief Larijani and Basij commander killed in strikes.

  • Netanyahu says operations aim to weaken regime for Iranian people to take destiny into own hands.

  • Conflict enters 18th day with ongoing Israeli air operations and US cooperation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Tuesday that joint US-Israeli strikes had eliminated Iran's top security official Ali Larijani, with the aim of weakening the government to give the Iranian people the chance to take their destiny into their own hands.

According to Al Jazeera, Netanyahu said: "This morning, we eliminated Ali Larijani...Alongside him, we also eliminated the commander of the Basij – they are the gangsters' assistants who are terrorising the population in the streets of Tehran and other Iranian cities."

Al Jazeera reported that Larijani had effectively evolved as the in-charge of Iran's war management following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by Israel on February 28 in the opening strike of the war, which is now in its eighteenth day.

There was no word from the Iranian government on the fate of Larijani, the Secretary of the country's Supreme National Security Council. "We are undermining this regime in the hope of giving the Iranian people an opportunity to remove it. It will not happen all at once, and it will not happen easily," the Israeli premier said.

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"But if we persist, we will give them the chance to take their destiny into their own hands," he added.

The Israeli leader has been constantly claiming that his country, along with the US, can enable the creation of a conducive situation for the overthrow of the Iranian regime, but the people of Iran will ultimately have to execute it.

He said that his country continues to operate in different parts of Iran from the air with Air Force jets and UAVs. Repeating his earlier statement from a press conference last week, Netanyahu said Israel has several surprises in store and he is holding the stratagems close to his chest.

Al Jazeera reported that "We are helping our American friends in the Gulf. I spoke at length with President Trump on this matter yesterday. There is cooperation between our air forces and navies, between myself and President Trump and his staff. We will assist both through indirect attacks, which create immense pressure on the Iranian regime, and through direct actions," he said.

"There are many more surprises. 'By stratagems, you shall make war.' We will not reveal all the stratagems here, but as I told you, there are many," he asserted.

He also urged his forces, leaders and people to stay steadfast in their resolve to win.

"The most important thing for winning a war is determination: Determination, determination, determination. The determination of the leaders, the determination of the commanders, and the determination of the people. We are determined to win, and we will achieve these goals," Netanyahu said.

Asserting that Israel has emerged as a formidable power after the shock of October 7, Netanyahu, who has constantly come under attack from his people and opposition demanding a state commission of enquiry, said that Israel has emerged stronger than ever.

"I ask you to simply ignore the 'channels of gloom.' We are achieving historical milestones...We have reached a point where, after October 7, when we were on the brink of an abyss, we are now a formidable power, almost a global one, fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with our friend, the global superpower," he said, touting the strong alliance with the US.

According to Al Jazeera, the premier also tried to assure the population that has come under attack and suffered losses, with thousands of insurance claims piling up, that they will receive the state's help in coping with it.

(With inputs from Al Jazeera)

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