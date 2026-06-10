England Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Stokes, Atkinson Dropped From Squad Due To Investigation Into Nightclub Incident

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England captain Ben Stokes and teammate Gus Atkinson have been removed from the 15-member squad for the second Test against New Zealand as they face an investigation into an alleged nightclub incident

England Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Ben Stokes Gus Atkinson Dropped Over Nightclub Incident
England's Gus Atkinson, right, celebrates with captain Ben Stokes after bowling out New Zealand's Matt Henry to win the Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have been dropped from England's second Test squad.

  • Their removal follows an investigation into an alleged nightclub incident

  • The ECB confirmed the pair will miss the upcoming match against New Zealand

Following an investigation into their alleged involvement in a nightclub incident, the England and Wales Cricket Board has dropped captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson from the 15-member squad for the upcoming second Test match against New Zealand.

In the wake of Stokes's absence, senior batter Joe Root has been appointed to lead the team as interim captain for the second Test, which is scheduled to take place at The Oval from June 17 to 21.

"The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that, given the ongoing investigation, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have not been made available for selection for the Rothesay second Test against New Zealand, which starts at the Kia Oval on Wednesday 17 June. Yorkshire batter Joe Root will lead the team as Interim Captain," the ECB said in an official statement.

Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer and Essex batter Jordan Cox have also been added to the squad.

Reports indicate that Ben Stokes and teammate Gus Atkinson were allegedly involved in a nightclub altercation with a rugby player on Sunday night, following England's 115-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's.

Related Content
England's Gus Atkinson, right, celebrates with captain Ben Stokes after bowling out New Zealand's Matt Henry to win the Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground. - AP Photo
England's Gus Atkinson, right, celebrates with captain Ben Stokes after bowling out New Zealand's Matt Henry to win the Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
England's Gus Atkinson, center, hugs to celebrate with captain Ben Stokes after bowling out New Zealand's Matt Henry to win the Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, June 7, 2026 - (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
England's Gus Atkinson, center, hugs to celebrate with captain Ben Stokes after bowling out New Zealand's Matt Henry to win the Test ma - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Stokes and Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place, according to the reports reports.

'TalkSport' reported on Tuesday that Stokes is likely to step down from his role and could also announce retirement.

The ECB had earlier said that it was investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Test against New Zealand.

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