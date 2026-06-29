England Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Stokes' Farewell Hangs In Balance As Black Caps Tighten Grip On Day 4

England's hopes of sealing the series took a major hit on Day 4 of the third Test at Trent Bridge as New Zealand tightened their grip on the contest. After declaring their second innings at 288/9, thanks largely to Daryl Mitchell's gritty unbeaten century, the visitors set England a daunting 373-run target. The day was dominated by the emotional announcement of Ben Stokes' retirement from international cricket, with the England skipper receiving a guard of honour before promoting himself to open the batting. Stokes entertained the home crowd with a brisk 30 off 20 balls, but England slumped to 103/4 at stumps, still needing 270 runs on the final day. Joe Root remained unbeaten as the hosts faced an uphill battle to keep both the match and series alive.

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England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights-Ben Stokes
England's Ben Stokes walks off after being caught by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell on day four of the Third cricket Test between England and New Zealand in Nottingham, England, Sunday, June 28, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights-Ben Sears
New Zealand's Ben Sears celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Duckett on day four of the Third cricket Test between England and New Zealand in Nottingham, England, Sunday, June 28, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights-Nathan Smith
New Zealand's Nathan Smith reacts on day four of the Third cricket Test between England and New Zealand in Nottingham, England, Sunday, June 28, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights-Ben Stokes
England's Ben Stokes batting on day four of the Third cricket Test between England and New Zealand in Nottingham, England, Sunday, June 28, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights-Englands Ben Stokes
England's Ben Stokes, left, celebrates after Gus Atkinson takes the wicket of New Zealand's Will O'Rourke on day four of the Third cricket Test between England and New Zealand in Nottingham, England, Sunday, June 28, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights-Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer, right, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Nathan Smith on day four of the Third Rothesay Test in Nottingham, England, Sunday, June 28, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights-Daryl Mitchell
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, right, celebrates reaching a half century on day four of the Third Rothesay Test in Nottingham, England, Sunday, June 28, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights-Shoaib Bashir
England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra via lbw on day four of the Third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, in Nottingham, England, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights-Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra walks off the field after being bowled out by England's Shoaib Bashir via lbw on day four of the Third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, in Nottingham, England, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights-Jamie Smith
England's Jamie Smith, right, reacts as New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is struck by the ball on day four of the Third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, in Nottingham, England, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights-Joe Root
England's Joe Root, right, speaks to Jamie Smith on day four of the Third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, in Nottingham, England, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights-Daryl Mitchell
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell bats, on day four of the Third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, in Nottingham, England, Sunday June 28, 2026. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP
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