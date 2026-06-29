England Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Stokes' Farewell Hangs In Balance As Black Caps Tighten Grip On Day 4
England's hopes of sealing the series took a major hit on Day 4 of the third Test at Trent Bridge as New Zealand tightened their grip on the contest. After declaring their second innings at 288/9, thanks largely to Daryl Mitchell's gritty unbeaten century, the visitors set England a daunting 373-run target. The day was dominated by the emotional announcement of Ben Stokes' retirement from international cricket, with the England skipper receiving a guard of honour before promoting himself to open the batting. Stokes entertained the home crowd with a brisk 30 off 20 balls, but England slumped to 103/4 at stumps, still needing 270 runs on the final day. Joe Root remained unbeaten as the hosts faced an uphill battle to keep both the match and series alive.
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