Benjamin Andrew Stokes OBE, a left-handed batsman and right-arm medium bowler, is renowned as an English cricketer of international stature. He currently leads the England Test team and holds a crucial role in England's squads for ODIs and T20Is. Representing Durham in domestic cricket, Stokes has made significant impacts in various Twenty20 leagues globally. He was instrumental in England's triumphs in the 2019 Cricket World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup, establishing him as one of the top all-rounders in modern cricket.

Stokes made his List A debut for Durham in 2009, impressing with an early wicket against Mark Ramprakash.

In the 2010 Under-19 World Cup, he scored a century against India U19, showcasing his talent. His first-class debut in 2010 against the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium saw him scoring a half-century and taking a wicket. Stokes continued to impress in the 2010 County Cricket Season, making his Championship debut against Essex and scoring his maiden first-class century against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on 13 May 2010.

He traveled to Australia during the 2010–11 Ashes series. In August 2011, he made his senior England debut in an ODI against Ireland, although he was dismissed for just three runs by Paul Stirling. Despite a brief appearance, he contributed with a catch in that match.

He further solidified his reputation as a key player in the Durham team, contributing significantly to their County Championship victory in 2013.

He had a standout performance in the 2014 Royal London One-Day Cup Final at Lord's, where he was awarded Man of the Match.

Stokes made his Test debut in the 2013–14 Ashes series against Australia, entering the fray in the 2nd Test. His impactful performance included claiming the wickets of Michael Clarke and Peter Siddle, alongside scoring 28 runs. The highlight came in the 3rd Test, where he notched his maiden Test century, scoring 120 runs.

During the 2015 Ashes series against Australia, Stokes exhibited his all-round skills, contributing significantly in the one-off T20I match victory.

In England's tour of South Africa in the 2015–16 season, Stokes showcased his prowess with a career-best performance in the second Test held in Cape Town. He amassed an impressive 258 runs, including 30 fours and 11 sixes, forming a record-breaking partnership with Jonny Bairstow.

Stokes ventured into the international T20 arena in 2015, joining the Melbourne Renegades in Australia's Big Bash League.

In 2017 when he was appointed vice-captain of England's test team.

In February 2017, Stokes joined Rising Pune Supergiants for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 season, debuting with a remarkable century against Gujarat Lions. His unbeaten knock of 103 runs earned him the Most Valuable Player title for the season.

Transferring to Rajasthan Royals for the 2018 season, Stokes became the IPL's most expensive player at £1.7 million.

Stokes' prowess in 2016 garnered him recognition in the World Test XI by the ICC and ESPNcricinfo, and the ODI XI of the year by ESPNcricinfo.

In the 2017 ODI season, Stokes impressed with centuries against South Africa and Australia during the Champions Trophy, earning a spot in the ICC's 'Team of the Tournament.'

During the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Stokes played a pivotal role, particularly in the final against New Zealand. His unbeaten 84 runs and performance in the super over secured England's maiden World Cup victory, earning him the man of the match award.

In the 2019 Ashes series, Stokes' remarkable innings of 135* in the third Test at Headingley propelled England to a stunning victory, earning acclaim as one of cricket's greatest innings. He was named England's player of the series.

During England's tour of New Zealand in 2019, Stokes stood out despite the team's struggles, with notable scores of 91 and 28 runs in the first Test and contributing 26 runs in the following Test.

His stellar performances earned him several accolades, including being named the 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year and ICC Player of the Year at the 2019 ICC Awards.

Stokes' excellence continued in the subsequent 2019–20 South Africa tour, where he played a crucial role in England's triumph. Awarded player of the series, Stokes showcased his all-round skills by scoring 318 runs and taking 10 wickets. His impactful innings in the second Test set up a memorable victory for England.

In the 2020 West Indies series, Stokes assumed the captaincy in Root's absence, leading England to victory in a warm-up match. He marked his leadership debut with his tenth Test century and his 150th wicket in Tests.

During the 2020 IPL season, Stokes displayed his batting prowess with an unbeaten 107-run innings for Rajasthan Royals, forming a formidable partnership with Sanju Samson.

However, Stokes faced a setback in the 2021 IPL season due to a finger injury, forcing him to miss the entire campaign after just one match. He opted out of the 2022 edition to prioritize England's Test commitments.

Stokes' involvement extended to The Hundred, joining the Northern Superchargers in 2021, showcasing his versatility in modern cricket.

In 2021, amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stokes led the England ODI team to victory against Pakistan. However, he later took an indefinite break from cricket, returning for the 2021–22 Ashes series.

Stokes' return to Durham in 2022 was remarkable, highlighted by his record-breaking 161-run innings in a County Championship game against Worcestershire. Despite narrowly missing a historic feat, his performance set multiple records, including the fastest century by a Durham player.

In the IPL auction on December 23, 2022, Stokes fetched a hefty INR 16.25 Crore (£1.6 million) deal with Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2023 season.

In 2022, Stokes assumed England's Test captaincy after Root's resignation. His leadership saw England clinch notable wins against New Zealand and South Africa.

Despite retiring from ODI cricket initially, Stokes returned for the 2023 Cricket World Cup, against Netherlands, and earned the Man of the Match accolade.

However, Stokes' stint with Chennai Super Kings for the 2024 IPL was cut short due to knee surgery, leading to his release from the team.