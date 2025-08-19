Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

The Mumbai weather update on Tuesday shows no relief from continuous rainfall, as the city remains under a red alert Mumbai warning by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city has been lashed by intense showers since Monday night, leading to widespread waterlogging in Mumbai, traffic chaos, and safety concerns.
Mumbai Rains and Red Alert
According to the latest IMD rain alert for Mumbai, several parts of the city recorded over 150 mm of rain within just a few hours. Vikhroli saw the highest rainfall at 194.5 mm, followed by Santacruz with 185 mm and Juhu with 173 mm between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The IMD has forecast “extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and surrounding coastal districts,” urging residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
Are Schools Closed in Mumbai?
Yes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that all schools and colleges will remain shut on Tuesday. The decision came after multiple areas, including Sion, Andheri, and Bandra, reported severe waterlogging. Parents had been questioning, “Are schools closed in Mumbai today?” and the official response from BMC is a clear yes, safety is the top priority.
Airlines Travel Advisory Issued
Flight operations have also been affected. IndiGo Airlines issued an airlines travel advisory, warning passengers about possible delays in departures and arrivals due to heavy traffic and waterlogged routes leading to Mumbai airport. Other carriers have also advised travelers to leave for the airport early and stay updated on flight schedules.
Waterlogging in Mumbai: Areas Affected
The Mumbai rains caused flooding across several parts of the city. The Andheri Subway has been closed, Bandra-Khar Link Road is submerged, and traffic on the Western Express Highway has slowed to a crawl. At least 15 districts across Maharashtra are also under red or orange alerts, with rivers like the Panchganga in Kolhapur crossing danger levels.
Mumbai Weather Today: Safety Measures
Over the past 48 hours, Mumbai received more than 350 mm of rain in some regions, disrupting daily life. Emergency teams are on the ground, with the Chief Minister’s office confirming that seven people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the state. Authorities continue to monitor flood-prone areas closely.
Mumbai Rain Updates: What Next?
The Mumbai rain today is expected to continue, with high tides worsening the flood risk. State authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official updates. Essential services remain active, but private offices have been asked to let employees work from home where possible.
For now, the Mumbai rain updates suggest that the next 24 hours are critical. The IMD has warned that rainfall will remain intense, and people should remain alert to avoid accidents or health risks.