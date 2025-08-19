Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

Mumbai Rains and Red Alert

According to the latest IMD rain alert for Mumbai, several parts of the city recorded over 150 mm of rain within just a few hours. Vikhroli saw the highest rainfall at 194.5 mm, followed by Santacruz with 185 mm and Juhu with 173 mm between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The IMD has forecast “extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and surrounding coastal districts,” urging residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.