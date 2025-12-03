Chennai Weather Today: Heavy Rain Alert Continues as Cyclone Ditwah Remnants Stall

Cyclone Ditwah’s Unusual Path and Impact

The Cyclone Ditwah update highlights an unusual trajectory where the system recurved southwestwards and remained practically stationary near the coast. According to the latest IMD rain alert for Chennai, the depression is expected to move slowly towards the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by evening. This stagnation has led to relentless downpours, with Nungambakkam observatory recording 172 mm of rain—the highest for the season so far. The active phase of the system continues to push moisture-laden clouds over the city, ensuring that Chennai's weather today will be dominated by overcast skies and frequent rain spells. Wind speeds are expected to hover between 35-45 kmph, adding to the chill as minimum temperatures dip to around 22°C.