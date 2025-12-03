Chennai Weather Today: Heavy Rain Alert Continues as Cyclone Ditwah Remnants Stall

• Chennai weather forecast: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms predicted today; cloudy skies and strong surface winds likely.
The Chennai weather update for December 3, 2025, remains critical as the city grapples with the aftereffects of Cyclone Ditwah. Although the cyclonic storm has weakened into a depression, its remnants have stalled dangerously close to the North Tamil Nadu coast, approximately 25 km from the shoreline. This unique meteorological behavior has triggered a fresh round of Chennai rains, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a forecast for intermittent moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The city witnessed record-breaking rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Parimunai and Ennore recording over 26 cm. Consequently, authorities have declared a Chennai school holiday today, December 3, for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram districts to ensure public safety amidst severe waterlogging.
Cyclone Ditwah’s Unusual Path and Impact
The Cyclone Ditwah update highlights an unusual trajectory where the system recurved southwestwards and remained practically stationary near the coast. According to the latest IMD rain alert for Chennai, the depression is expected to move slowly towards the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by evening. This stagnation has led to relentless downpours, with Nungambakkam observatory recording 172 mm of rain—the highest for the season so far. The active phase of the system continues to push moisture-laden clouds over the city, ensuring that Chennai's weather today will be dominated by overcast skies and frequent rain spells. Wind speeds are expected to hover between 35-45 kmph, adding to the chill as minimum temperatures dip to around 22°C.
Rainfall Alerts for Neighboring Districts
While rain in Chennai is expected to be moderate with occasional heavy bursts, the IMD has issued a “very heavy rainfall” alert for several other districts in Tamil Nadu.
• Orange Alert: Active for Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari, where intense spells are likely.
• Yellow Alert: Issued for Nilgiris, Erode, and Coimbatore, warning of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.
Residents in these areas are advised to exercise caution as flash floods and water accumulation are possible. The overall rainfall intensity across North Tamil Nadu is expected to reduce considerably after the next 24 hours as the system dissipates.