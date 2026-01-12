Mohammad Rizwan’s BBL Nightmare Worsens After Being Retired Out Against Sydney Thunder - Video

Pakistan star Mohammad Rizwan's BBL 2025/26 struggles deepen after being retired out by Melbourne Renegades, raising questions over his form, strike rate and future role

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohammad Rizwan’s BBL Nightmare Worsens After Being Retired Out Against Sydney Thunder
Mohammad Rizwan’s BBL Nightmare Worsens After Being Retired Out Against Sydney Thunder Photo: JioHotstar
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohammad Rizwan was retired out by Renegades captain Will Sutherland after another slow knock in BBL 2025/26

  • Rizwan has struggled for consistency all season, failing to produce a match-defining innings in the tournament so far

  • His poor strike rate and lack of impact have made him a major talking point among fans

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan’s difficult stint in the Big Bash League 2025/26 has taken a new low point, as his latest outing for the Melbourne Renegades against Sydney Thunder saw him taken off the field by captain Will Sutherland after another disappointing performance with the bat.

The Renegades, who still harbour hopes of reaching the playoffs, have shown mixed form in this year’s competition. They have claimed just three wins from seven matches, with inconsistent batting and bowling performances contributing to their uneven run so far.

Mohammad Rizwan’s Latest BBL Outing

In his recent match against the Sydney Thunder, Rizwan managed a score of only 26 runs from 23 balls, a strike rate well below what’s required in the T20 format.

What raised eyebrows was the unusual sight of captain Will Sutherland signaling for Rizwan to walk off the field mid-innings, a rare decision reflecting the frustration within the team after yet another low score from the Pakistan international. Fans on social media didn’t hold back in expressing disbelief at the scenario

Mohammad Rizwan's Poor Form in the BBL

Rizwan’s overall contributions in the 2025/26 Big Bash League have been modest. Statistical summaries suggest his batting average and strike rate in the competition lag behind expectations, highlighting how his current form isn’t translating to impact performances for the Renegades.

Earlier in the season, he had recorded modest scores such as 21 off 25 balls and even single-digit dismissals, failing to impose himself despite ample opportunity. In his 8 innings so far, Riwan has managed to score only 167 runs at a poor strike rate of 101.82.

Published At:
