Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: SYS Bowling First - Check Playing XI

Sydney Sixers face Brisbane Heat in match 40 of Big Bash league 2025-26
Check live streaming and other details below
Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat clash in Match 40 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 at The Gabba in Brisbane, in what could be a regular-season finale with finals implications for both sides.
The Sixers, three-time BBL champions, arrive in strong form with recent wins and key contributions from seasoned performers like Steve Smith and Babar Azam, making them favourites to secure a playoff spot.
Brisbane Heat, meanwhile, have shown flashes of brilliance at home, including close victories and contributions from Nathan McSweeney and Max Bryant, and will be keen to leverage their Gabba advantage to edge into the finals. With batting depth and some potent bowling options on both sides, this contest promises an exciting, high-stakes T20 showdown.
Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update
The Sydney Sixers won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs
Sydney Sixers: Steven Smith, Babar Azam, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques(c), Sam Curran, Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc
Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja(c), Jack Wildermuth, Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Marnus Labuschagne, Jimmy Peirson(w), Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Zaman Khan
Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Live Streaming
The match can be live steamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.