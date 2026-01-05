Sydney Sixers Vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming, BBL 2025-26: SYS Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers face Brisbane Heat in BBL 2025-26 match 24
The match will be played at the Coffs Harbour
Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat lock horns in Match 24 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 at Coffs Harbour, with both teams eyeing momentum as the season reaches its midpoint.
The Sixers have shown flashes of promise, grabbing a morale-boosting win over the Melbourne Renegades by six wickets in their last outing, highlighted by Babar Azam’s unbeaten 58 and supportive contributions from the middle order.
That victory helped Sydney steady their campaign after a mixed start on the road. The Brisbane Heat arrive in competitive form themselves, having snapped the Melbourne Stars’ unbeaten streak with a thrilling four-wicket win thanks to powerful hitting from Max Bryant and Xavier Bartlett, before adding another close win over the Stars recently.
That confidence boost puts them on solid footing as they seek to climb up the standings, especially with a batsman like Bryant in fine touch.
Sydney Sixers Vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2025-26: Toss Update
Sydney Sixers have won the toss and have opted to field.
Sydney Sixers Vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2025-26: Playing XIs
Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Babar Azam, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Ben Manenti, Hayden Kerr
Brisbane Heat: Jack Wildermuth, Lachlan Hearne, Nathan McSweeney(c), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Hugh Weibgen, Jimmy Peirson(w), Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Thomas Balkin, Ollie Patterson
Sydney Sixers Vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2025-26: Full Squads
Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Babar Azam, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques(c), Ben Dwarshuis, Joel Davies, Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Ben Manenti, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Mitchell Perry, Kane Richardson, Lachlan Shaw
Brisbane Heat: Jack Wildermuth, Colin Munro, Nathan McSweeney(c), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Hugh Weibgen, Jimmy Peirson(w), Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Thomas Balkin, Ollie Patterson, Liam Haskett, Lachlan Hearne, Jack Wood
Sydney Sixers Vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Sydney Sixers Vs Brisbane Heat, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.