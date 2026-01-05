Sydney Sixers Vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming, BBL 2025-26: SYS Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 24 of Big Bash League 2025-26 between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sydney Sixers Vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming, BBL 2025-26: SYS Bowling First
Babar Azam hit an unbeaten 58 for Sydney Sixers against Melbourne Renegades in their Big Bash League 2025–26 encounter. Photo: X/BBL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sydney Sixers face Brisbane Heat in BBL 2025-26 match 24

  • The match will be played at the Coffs Harbour

  • Sydney Sixers have won the toss and opted to bowl first

Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat lock horns in Match 24 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 at Coffs Harbour, with both teams eyeing momentum as the season reaches its midpoint.

The Sixers have shown flashes of promise, grabbing a morale-boosting win over the Melbourne Renegades by six wickets in their last outing, highlighted by Babar Azam’s unbeaten 58 and supportive contributions from the middle order.

That victory helped Sydney steady their campaign after a mixed start on the road. The Brisbane Heat arrive in competitive form themselves, having snapped the Melbourne Stars’ unbeaten streak with a thrilling four-wicket win thanks to powerful hitting from Max Bryant and Xavier Bartlett, before adding another close win over the Stars recently.

That confidence boost puts them on solid footing as they seek to climb up the standings, especially with a batsman like Bryant in fine touch.

Sydney Sixers Vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2025-26: Toss Update

Sydney Sixers have won the toss and have opted to field.

Sydney Sixers Vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2025-26: Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Babar Azam, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Ben Manenti, Hayden Kerr

Brisbane Heat: Jack Wildermuth, Lachlan Hearne, Nathan McSweeney(c), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Hugh Weibgen, Jimmy Peirson(w), Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Thomas Balkin, Ollie Patterson

Related Content
Related Content

Sydney Sixers Vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2025-26: Full Squads

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Babar Azam, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques(c), Ben Dwarshuis, Joel Davies, Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Ben Manenti, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Mitchell Perry, Kane Richardson, Lachlan Shaw

Brisbane Heat: Jack Wildermuth, Colin Munro, Nathan McSweeney(c), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Hugh Weibgen, Jimmy Peirson(w), Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Thomas Balkin, Ollie Patterson, Liam Haskett, Lachlan Hearne, Jack Wood

Sydney Sixers Vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Sydney Sixers Vs Brisbane Heat, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 2nd Youth ODI: IND Tighten The Noose, SA Crawl To 129/4

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 5th Ashes Test Day 2: Root’s 160 Sets The Stage, Head 91 Keeps AUS 160/2 At Stumps

  3. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Joe Root Equalises Ricky Ponting With Milestone Century In Sydney

  4. Australia World Cup Winner Damien Martyn Wakes From Coma After Meningitis Scare – See Latest Health Update

  5. Mustafizur's IPL Snub: BCB Wants T20 WC Matches Shifted From India - What We Know So Far

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Himachali Shawls Secure A Place In Guinness Book Of World Records

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  2. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  3. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  4. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  5. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

World News

  1. Trump Reasserts US Dominance With Venezuela Operation

  2. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  3. Wolf Supermoon Light Up Night Skies In 2026

  4. Iran Protests: Khamenei Warns 'Rioters Must Be Put In Their Place'

  5. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Malayalam Actor And Production Controller Kannan Pattambi Passes Away At 62; Confirms Brother Major Ravi

  2. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  3. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  4. Veteran South Korean Star Ahn Sung-ki Passes Away At 74

  5. Numerology Forecast For 2026: What The Numbers Reveal About Your Year

  6. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  7. Indore Water Contamination: 142 Hospitalised, 6 Dead

  8. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Financial Motive Behind Death, Ex-Manager Accused: SIT