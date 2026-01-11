Adelaide Strikers Vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XI

Adelaide Strikers face Perth Scorchers in BBL 2025-26 match No. 32
Adelaide Strikers won the toss and opted to bowl first
Check live streaming and other details below
Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers meet in a crucial BBL|15 encounter at Adelaide Oval, with both sides battling for valuable points as the season heads toward the playoffs.
The Strikers have shown flashes of power, led by the experienced Chris Lynn and in-form Liam Scott, but inconsistency has plagued their campaign, leaving them with a 3-4 record and a negative net run rate they desperately need to improve.
Meanwhile, the Scorchers, boosted by consistent contributions from Ashton Turner and Aaron Hardie, arrive in better rhythm, sitting above Adelaide with momentum after recent wins, including a 33-run triumph over the Strikers earlier this season. With playoff hopes on the line, expect a tight, high-intensity clash that could swing either way
Adelaide Strikers Vs Perth Scorchers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update
Adelaide Strikers Vs Perth Scorchers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs
Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner(c), Laurie Evans, Jhye Richardson, Luke Holt, David Payne, Mahli Beardman
Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short(c), Alex Carey, Chris Lynn, Liam Scott, Mackenzie Harvey(w), Jamie Overton, Harry Manenti, Luke Wood, Hasan Ali, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope
Adelaide Strikers Vs Perth Scorchers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Where To Watch?
The match can be live steamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.
Adelaide Strikers Vs Perth Scorchers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Squads
Perth Scorchers Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner(c), Laurie Evans(w), Nick Hobson, Jhye Richardson, David Payne, Brody Couch, Mahli Beardman, Josh Inglis, Sam Fanning, Luke Holt
Adelaide Strikers Squad: Matthew Short(c), Chris Lynn, Mackenzie Harvey(w), Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Luke Wood, Hasan Ali, Henry Thornton, Lloyd Pope, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey