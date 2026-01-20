Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26 Qualifier: SYS Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Perth Scorchers topped the league stage with 7 wins
Mitchell March, Mitchell Star and Steve Smith will be in action in this match
The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST
Sydney Sixers will lock horns with the Perth Scorcher in the Qualifier of the Big Bash League 2025-26 at the Perth Stadium on January 20, 2026.
Perth Scorchers topped the table in the league stage with 7 wins in the 10 league games. Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers, were at the 2nd spot in the standings with 6 wins and 4 losses in their 10 matches.
While Perth Scorchers have been one of the most dominant teams of BBL and will enter the match as favourites, however, Sydney Sixers have gained momentum in the latter part of the stage especially after the arrival of veteran Steve Smith.
Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26 Qualifier: Toss Update
Sydney Sixers have won the coin toss and Steve Smith has elected to bat first in the Qualifier of BBL 2025-26.
Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26 Qualifier: Playing XIs
Sydney Sixers: Babar Azam, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques(c), Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Ben Manenti
Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner(c), Laurie Evans, Jhye Richardson, Brody Couch, David Payne, Mahli Beardman
Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26 Qualifier: Streaming Info
The Qualifier match of BBL 2025-26 between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixer can be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website. It will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.