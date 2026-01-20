Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26 Qualifier: SYS Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Sydney Sixer have won the toss and elected to bowl first in Qualifiers 1 of BBL 2025-26

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming
Sydney Sixers will lock horns with the Perth Scorcher in the Qualifier of the Big Bash League 2025-26 at the Perth Stadium. Photo: X/KFC BBL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Perth Scorchers topped the league stage with 7 wins

  • Mitchell March, Mitchell Star and Steve Smith will be in action in this match

  • The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST

Sydney Sixers will lock horns with the Perth Scorcher in the Qualifier of the Big Bash League 2025-26 at the Perth Stadium on January 20, 2026.

Perth Scorchers topped the table in the league stage with 7 wins in the 10 league games. Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers, were at the 2nd spot in the standings with 6 wins and 4 losses in their 10 matches.

While Perth Scorchers have been one of the most dominant teams of BBL and will enter the match as favourites, however, Sydney Sixers have gained momentum in the latter part of the stage especially after the arrival of veteran Steve Smith.

Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26 Qualifier: Toss Update

Sydney Sixers have won the coin toss and Steve Smith has elected to bat first in the Qualifier of BBL 2025-26.

Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26 Qualifier: Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Babar Azam, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques(c), Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Ben Manenti

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner(c), Laurie Evans, Jhye Richardson, Brody Couch, David Payne, Mahli Beardman

Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26 Qualifier: Streaming Info

Related Content
Related Content

The Qualifier match of BBL 2025-26 between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixer can be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website. It will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Rain Stops Play in Bulawayo| NZ 51/1 (10)

  2. Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In PR Vs JSK, SA20 2026 Match – Check Result

  3. Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand

  4. Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Gautami Naik's 73-Run Knock Helps RCB Crush GG By 61 Runs

  5. Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli Power Afghanistan To 38-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AO 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Keys Seals Progress; India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Loses In Men's Doubles

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston Highlights, Australian Open 2026 1st Round: Italian Wins As Opponent Retires

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic Live Score, AO 2026 1st Round: Japanese Star Opens Account At Rod Laver Arena

  4. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  5. Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Clash?

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  2. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  3. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  4. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  5. Voices From Prison: Bail Is Little Solace As I Lost My Life Anyway, Says Anand Teltumbde

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  3. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  4. Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. AO 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Keys Seals Progress; India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Loses In Men's Doubles