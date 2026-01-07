Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: MS Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 26 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26
Perth Scorcher beat Adelaide Strikers by 33 runs in match 23 of the Big Bash League on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Photo: X/Perth Scorchers
  • Scorchers welcome Renegades in match 26 of Big Bash League

  • Perth are placed 2nd while Renegades are 7th in the points table

  • Melbourne won the toss and chose to bowl first; Check playing XIs

Ashton Turner's Perth Scorchers are all set to lock horns with Will Sutherland's Melbourne Renegades in match number 26 of the Men's Big Bash League 2025-26 season.

This blockbuster clash takes place at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Wednesday, January 7.

The Scorchers, who are the most successful side in the competition, are coming on the back of a 3-match winning streak which began with a bumper 71-run triumph over Sydney Thunder, followed by 40 and 30 run victories against Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers respectively.

They are placed 2nd in the points table below reigning champions Hobart with 8 points to their name.

As for the Melbourne Renegades, they have had a season to forget, losing 3 out of the 5 matches and winning only twice. Despite their poor form, the Renegades defeated Melbourne Stars in a derby by 4 wickets.

Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update

The Melbourne Renegades won the toss and chose to bowl first at the Optus Stadium.

Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs

Perth XI: Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen (WK), Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner (C), Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, David Payne and Mahli Beardmana

Melbourne XI: Josh Brown, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Oliver Peake, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland (C), Sam Elliott, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Behrendorff and Callum Stow

Perth Scorchers Vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2025-26: Where To Watch?

The match can be live steamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

