Melbourne Stars Vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: SS Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 27 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Melbourne Stars Vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26
Melbourne Stars captain Marcus Stoinis during the toss of the Big Bash League match against Sydney Thunder on December 28, 2025. | Photo: X/StarsBBL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Melbourne Stars welcome Sydney Sixers in match 27 of BBL 2025-26

  • Stars are placed 3rd while Sixers are 4th in the points table

  • Sydney won the toss and chose to bowl first; Check playing XIs

Marcus Stoinis' Melbourne Stars lock horns with Moises Henriques' Sydney Sixers in match number 27 of the Men's Big Bash League 2025-26 season on Thursday, January 8.

This blockbuster clash takes place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Stars, who are currently sitting 3rd in the points table, are coming on the back of two consecutive losses against Brisbane Heat and Renegades in the Melbourne Derby.

They kicked-off their BBL 2025-26 campaign with a 4-match winning streak which was put to an end by Brisbane Heat who had claimed a 4-wicket victory in an all-time classic.

In the Melbourne derby, Marcus Stoinis and co suffered their 2nd defeat of the season, losing by 4 wickets in another close encounter which went until the final over.

As for the Sydney Sixers, they are currently placed 4th in the points table with 6 points to their name. The Sixers have won 3 and lost 3 so far and are very much in contention to reach the knockouts.

Related Content
Related Content

In contrast to Melbourne, the Sydney Sixers are on a run of back-to-back wins against Melbourne Renegades (by 6 wickets) and Brisbane Heat (by 3 wickets).

Melbourne Stars Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update

The Sydney Sixers won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Melbourne Stars Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs

Melbourne XI: Sam Harper (WK), Tom Rogers, Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Stoinis (C), Blake Macdonald, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle and Liam Hatcher

Sydney XI: Babar Azam, Josh Philippe (WK), Lachlan Shaw, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Sam Curran, Joel Davies, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius and Benjamin Manenti

Melbourne Stars Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Where To Watch?

The match can be live steamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia Vs England Fifth Ashes Encounter

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century Rescues Maharashtra; Punjab Beat Mumbai

  3. WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh Set To Perform At Opening Ceremony Along With Star Sri Lankan Actress

  4. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: One-Sided Affair As PAK Clinch 6-Wicket Win

  5. Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  2. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  3. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  4. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  5. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. Jharkhand Marks Historic First With Participation At World Economic Forum, Davos

  3. Kolkata Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies; Further Temperature Dip Expected

  4. No One Knows Which Dog Is In What Mood, Says Supreme Court On Stray Animals

  5. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Trump’s Greenland Gambit Puts NATO To The Test

  3. Beyond Venezuela: The Growing List Of Countries In Trump’s Crosshairs

  4. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  5. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

Latest Stories

  1. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 LIVE Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century Rescues Maharashtra; Punjab Beat Mumbai

  3. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World

  4. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  5. Supreme Court Flags Rising Stray Dog Menace

  6. Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Postponed Amid CBFC Delay, New Date Will Be Announced Soon

  7. Priyanka Chopra Is The 'Mother, Protector And Pirate' In The Bluff, Check Out First-Look And Release Date

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Day Conditions Persist