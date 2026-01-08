Melbourne Stars Vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: SS Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars welcome Sydney Sixers in match 27 of BBL 2025-26
Stars are placed 3rd while Sixers are 4th in the points table
Sydney won the toss and chose to bowl first; Check playing XIs
Marcus Stoinis' Melbourne Stars lock horns with Moises Henriques' Sydney Sixers in match number 27 of the Men's Big Bash League 2025-26 season on Thursday, January 8.
This blockbuster clash takes place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The Stars, who are currently sitting 3rd in the points table, are coming on the back of two consecutive losses against Brisbane Heat and Renegades in the Melbourne Derby.
They kicked-off their BBL 2025-26 campaign with a 4-match winning streak which was put to an end by Brisbane Heat who had claimed a 4-wicket victory in an all-time classic.
In the Melbourne derby, Marcus Stoinis and co suffered their 2nd defeat of the season, losing by 4 wickets in another close encounter which went until the final over.
As for the Sydney Sixers, they are currently placed 4th in the points table with 6 points to their name. The Sixers have won 3 and lost 3 so far and are very much in contention to reach the knockouts.
In contrast to Melbourne, the Sydney Sixers are on a run of back-to-back wins against Melbourne Renegades (by 6 wickets) and Brisbane Heat (by 3 wickets).
Melbourne Stars Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update
The Sydney Sixers won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Melbourne Stars Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs
Melbourne XI: Sam Harper (WK), Tom Rogers, Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Stoinis (C), Blake Macdonald, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle and Liam Hatcher
Sydney XI: Babar Azam, Josh Philippe (WK), Lachlan Shaw, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Sam Curran, Joel Davies, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius and Benjamin Manenti
Melbourne Stars Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Where To Watch?
The match can be live steamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.