Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat welcome Sydney Thunder in match 29 of BBL 2025-26
Heat are placed 7th while Sixers are at the bottom of the points table
Sydney won the toss and chose to bat first; Check playing XIs
Usman Khawaja's Brisbane Heat lock horns with David Warner's Sydney Thunder in match number 29 of the Men's Big Bash League 2025-26 season on Saturday, January 10.
This blockbuster clash takes place at the iconic Gabba Stadium in Brisbane.
Brisbane enter this clash sitting 7th in the points table with three wins from seven matches. Their season has been a rollercoaster of narrow escapes and frustrating collapses.
The 3-wicket defeat they suffered against the Sydney Sixers in their previous Big Bash game highlighted their struggle and just how poor this season has been for them.
However, they receive a massive New Year boost today with the returns of former Test opener Usman Khawaja and number 3 batter Marnus Labuschagne.
Khawaja will takeover the captaincy reigns from Nathan McSweeney with an aim to stabilize the batting unit that has relied heavily on Matt Renshaw, who has scored 245 runs so far.
Boasting a perfect 3-0 record at home this season, Brisbane Heat will be wishing for some luck at the Gabba.
As for the Sydney Thunder, today's match is an elimination final. They are languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win off seven games. The they have suffered four consecutive defeats.
Despite the dismal standings, captain David Warner has been batting exceptionally well, amassing 241 runs including a heroic unbeaten century.
The Thunder’s primary issue has been a lack of bowling discipline and middle-order support for Warner. With their net run rate very low at -1.255, they must secure a dominant victory today to keep their mathematical hopes of a finals berth alive.
Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update
The Sydney Thunder won the toss and chose to bat first.
Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs
Sydney: David Warner (C), Matthew Gilkes, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (WK), Nic Maddinson, Daniel Sams, David Willey, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Ryan Hadley and Wes Agar
Brisbane: Usman Khawaja (C), Jake Wildermuth, Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Marnus Labuschagne, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Thomas Balkin and Zaman Khan
Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder, Big Bash League 2025-26: Where To Watch?
The match can be live steamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.