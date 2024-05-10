Marcus Peter Stoinis is an Australian cricketer who plays limited limited-overs cricket for the Australian national team. He is contracted to Western Australia and Melbourne Stars domestically and has previously also played for Perth Scorchers and Victoria as an all-rounder. Stoinis was a member of the Australian team that won the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 Cricket World Cup. He is an Australian of Greek heritage, he was born in Perth, and represented western Australia at both under-17 and Under-19 World Cup. The following year, he represented Australia at the Hong Kong Sixes.

He made a name for himself as showcased his cricketing talents, representing Western Australia at the under-17 and under-19 levels and even featuring for the Australian under-19 team at the 2008 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Stoinis' domestic journey began in the 2008-09 season when he made his List A debut for Western Australia in the Ford Ranger Cup and his Sheffield Shield debut against Queensland.

In 2012, he even spent part of the English season playing for Peterborough Town Cricket Club, where he achieved the remarkable feat of taking a hat-trick in one match.

The breakthrough moment for Stoinis came in the 2012-13 season when he was selected for the Perth Scorchers' squad in the Big Bash League, replacing the injured Mitchell Marsh. This opportunity paved the way for his move to represent Victoria domestically in 2013, before eventually returning to his home state of Western Australia for the 2017-18 season.

Stoinis' impressive performances in domestic cricket caught the attention of franchises in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL). In 2015, he was signed by the Delhi Daredevils, and a year later, he was picked up by Kings XI Punjab for a hefty sum of INR 5.5 million. It was during his stint with Kings XI Punjab that Stoinis achieved his career-best T20 figures of 4/15 against Mumbai Indians in 2016.

In 2018, Stoinis was promoted to permanently open the batting for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, and the move paid dividends. He became the leading run-scorer for the Stars in the 2018-19 season, amassing 533 runs at an impressive average of 53.30, while also contributing with 14 wickets.

Stoinis' exploits in domestic and franchise cricket paved the way for his international debut. He made his T20I debut for Australia on 31st August 2015 against England and played his first ODI against the same team on 11th September 2015.

On January 30, 2017, in his second ODI versus New Zealand, Stoinis claimed three wickets and scored an unbeaten 146 runs. This score from the number seven batting position was the highest ODI score by an Australian batsman. In March 2017, he was added to the Australia Test squad for the third and fourth Tests against India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh, although he did not feature in either match.

Stoinis received a national contract from Cricket Australia for the 2018–19 season in April 2018. In January 2019, he was included in Australia's Test squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka. The following April, he was named in Australia's squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. In the tournament, after playing the initial four games, Stoinis sustained a side strain injury.

On July 16, 2020, Stoinis was named in a 26-man preliminary squad to begin training ahead of a potential tour to England following the COVID-19 pandemic. On August 14, 2020, Cricket Australia confirmed the fixtures would occur, with Stoinis included in the touring party.

In August 2021, Stoinis was named in Australia's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Throughout his career, Stoinis has consistently delivered performances across formats. In ODIs, he has amassed 1,819 runs at an average of 37.93, including eight fifties, while also contributing with 46 wickets. In T20Is, he has scored 789 runs at a strike rate of 135.87, with four half-centuries, and has taken 28 wickets.

Stoinis' first-class record is equally impressive, with 3,486 runs at an average of 32.35, including six centuries, and 151 wickets. In List A cricket, he has scored 2,930 runs at an average of 39.73, with 15 fifties and 104 wickets to his name.

In recent years, Stoinis has expanded his horizons, playing in various T20 leagues around the world. In 2020, he was named in the Barbados Tridents squad for the Caribbean Premier League, and in 2022, he was bought by the Southern Brave for the 2022 season of The Hundred in England. Most recently, in 2023, he was signed by the San Francisco Unicorns for the inaugural season of Major League Cricket in the United States.