ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Team Of The Tournament: 6 Indians, 3 Afghans In Competition's Best XI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the team of the tournament for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World which concluded last Saturday. (More Cricket News)
The team is on expected lines with the best performers of the tournament finding place. India defeated South Africa in the final of the World Cup to win their first ICC trophy in over a decade.
Winners India have as many as six players in the eleven. Afghanistan have three while Australia and West Indies have one player each.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma who led the side to a historic T20 World Cup win after 17 years is among the two openers. Now retired from T20Is, Rohit finished his career on a high ending as the second highest run scorer in the recently-concluded competition with 254 runs.
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the highest scorer of the tournament, was selected as the other opener alongside the Indian skipper.
Former West Indies T20I skipper Nicholas Pooran was the third name in the XI. Pooran hit the most sixes, 17, in the tournament. His 98 against Afghanistan in a Group C game also remained the highest individual score of the competition.
Suryakumar Yadav whose pivotal catch of David Miller on the edge of long-off boundary sealed the final in India's favour is another batter selected.
Marcus Stoinis and Hardik Pandya are the two pace-bowling allrounders who find a place while Axar Patel gets the nod as the spin-bowling all-rounder.
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan is the lone spinner in the side. Rashid not only led Afghanistan to a historic semifinal finish but was also the most successful spinner in the tournament.
Arshdeep Singh and Fazalhaq Farooqi, the joint highest wicket takers in the competition with 17 wickets each, are the two left-arm pacers in the team.
Player of the Tournament Jasprit Bumrah completes the XI.
Second joint highest wicket-taker of the tournament, Proteas bowler Anrich Nortje finds a place in the side as the 12th man.
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Team Of The Tournament
Rohit Sharma
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Nicholas Pooran
Suryakumar Yadav
Marcus Stoinis
Hardik Pandya
Axar Patel
Rashid Khan
Arshdeep Singh
Jasprit Bumrah
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Anrich Nortje (12th man)