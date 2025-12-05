Have You Seen India's New Jersey For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 At Home?

India recently launched its new jersey for the T20Is
The new threads are in collaboration with apparel sponsors Adidas
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and Rohit Sharma among others were present during the unveiling
During the mid-innings break in the 2nd ODI match between India and South Africa, the new Indian T20I jersey was revealed in front of a jam-packed Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium in Raipur.
Fans had come to see their favourite players, especially Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, set the field on fire. Following the magnificent Indian 1st innings, where they did miss out on scoring 30-40 runs extra, the crowd witnessed a jersey launch like no other.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia was present alongside Adidas India's general manager Vijay Chauhan. They were joined by star batter Tilak Varma and the 2024 T20 World Cup winning captain Rohit Sharma, who has also been appointed as the ambassador for the 2026 edition here.
Subsequently, India's 15-man squad for their upcoming 5-match T20I series was also announced through Indian cricket team's social media handles.
What Is Special About The New Jersey?
The new Indian T20I jersey blends nostalgic 1990s striped designs with modern performance technology, thanks to Adidas. It features a deep blue base with alternating darker vertical stripes across the front.
Vibrant orange side panels create a striking contrast, while the Indian tricolour has been subtly integrated into the collar design, much like the one India wore during the previous T20 World Cup.
Rohit Sharma, who scored 14 runs in the 2nd ODI, said that his pride remains the same even if he has bid farewell to the shortest format.
"From cheering as a young fan to lifting trophies for the country, this game has given me memories for a lifetime. Now, as I step into a new chapter, the pride remains the same. This new Team India jersey reminds us that whether you're in the stands or in the field, we all wear the same colours and believe in the same dream for India." - Rohit Sharma said during the jersey unveiling.
Who Will India Face In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group Stages?
The Indian team have a golden chance of becoming the first nation to successfully defend the T20 World Cup, that too, in front of home support.
Their title defense will begin against the USA (7 February), followed by clashes against Namibia (12 Feb), arch-rivals Pakistan (15 Feb) and Netherlands (18 Feb) in Group A.
The 2026 T20 World Cup will start from February 7 and concludes on March 8. India and Sri Lanka will be co-hosting the event for the first time.