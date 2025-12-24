Cameroon Vs Gabon LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Indomitable Lions Take On Panthers In Final Matchday 1 Fixture

Cameroon Vs Gabon Live Score, AFCON 2025: Head-To-Head
Interestingly, despite Cameroon's historical dominance, they have never beaten Gabon in an AFCON match.
2017: Cameroon 0–0 Gabon (Group Stage)
2010: Cameroon 0–1 Gabon (Group Stage)
Cameroon Vs Gabon Live Score, AFCON 2025: Inside CMR's Turmoil On The Build Up To Africa Cup Of Nations
Cameroon’s AFCON build-up is in chaos due to a power struggle between FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o and the Sports Ministry. Eto’o recently sacked coach Marc Brys, replacing him with David Pagou and omitted Vincent Aboubakar to allegedly protect his own goal-scoring record and also dismissed star goalie Andre Onana.
With Onana absent, Devis Epassy will keep the goal, while Manchester United recruit Bryan Mbeumo, fresh off a prolific Premier League season will captain the side for the first time on the continental stage
Cameroon Vs Gabon Live Score, AFCON 2025: Follow Ivory Coast Versus Mozambique
Reigning champions Ivory Coast, filled with international superstars, are taking on the Mambas of Mozambique in the other Group F match of the night. Follow our live blog for the real-time updates from the Stade de Marrakech.
Cameroon Vs Gabon Live Score, AFCON 2025: Welcome
Stay updated with our live blog as we bring you every moment from the final Matchday 1 fixture in Group F. It’s a massive Central African showdown as Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions take on the Gabon Panthers at the Stade Adrar in Agadir.
Follow along for real-time play-by-play, live scores, and expert analysis as these two rivals battle for an early advantage in the tournament.