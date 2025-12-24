Cameroon Vs Gabon LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Indomitable Lions Take On Panthers In Final Matchday 1 Fixture

Bryan Mbeumo in action for Cameroon. X

Hello African Football fans. Welcome to our continued live coverage of the 2025-26 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and matchday 1 concludes with the final Group F game between previous winners Cameroon and Gabon. Both the nations recently suffered exits from the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, but they will be eager to make a mark in this AFCON edition. The "Indomitable Lions" enter the tournament under a cloud of controversy following the shock dismissal of coach Marc Brys and the omission of star goalkeeper Andre Onana. Despite the off-field chaos, new captain Bryan Mbeumo will look to lead his side to a strong start. On the other hand, Gabon's Panthers will have to cope without the injured Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, relying instead on the explosive form of Denis Bouanga. Follow our live blog for all the real-time updates, scores, playing XIs and more.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Dec 2025, 12:28:14 am IST Cameroon Vs Gabon Live Score, AFCON 2025: Head-To-Head Interestingly, despite Cameroon's historical dominance, they have never beaten Gabon in an AFCON match. 2017: Cameroon 0–0 Gabon (Group Stage) 2010: Cameroon 0–1 Gabon (Group Stage)

25 Dec 2025, 12:02:14 am IST Cameroon Vs Gabon Live Score, AFCON 2025: Inside CMR's Turmoil On The Build Up To Africa Cup Of Nations Cameroon’s AFCON build-up is in chaos due to a power struggle between FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o and the Sports Ministry. Eto’o recently sacked coach Marc Brys, replacing him with David Pagou and omitted Vincent Aboubakar to allegedly protect his own goal-scoring record and also dismissed star goalie Andre Onana. With Onana absent, Devis Epassy will keep the goal, while Manchester United recruit Bryan Mbeumo, fresh off a prolific Premier League season will captain the side for the first time on the continental stage

24 Dec 2025, 11:45:04 pm IST Cameroon Vs Gabon Live Score, AFCON 2025: Follow Ivory Coast Versus Mozambique Reigning champions Ivory Coast, filled with international superstars, are taking on the Mambas of Mozambique in the other Group F match of the night. Follow our live blog for the real-time updates from the Stade de Marrakech.