Cameroon Vs Gabon LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Indomitable Lions Take On Panthers In Final Matchday 1 Fixture

Cameroon Vs Gabon LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: This is our live blog for the last Group F and matchday 1 fixture of the Africa Cup of Nations between Cameroon's Indomitable Lions and the Gabonese Panthers. Follow our live blog for the real-time updates, scores and more

Hello African Football fans. Welcome to our continued live coverage of the 2025-26 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and matchday 1 concludes with the final Group F game between previous winners Cameroon and Gabon. Both the nations recently suffered exits from the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, but they will be eager to make a mark in this AFCON edition. The "Indomitable Lions" enter the tournament under a cloud of controversy following the shock dismissal of coach Marc Brys and the omission of star goalkeeper Andre Onana. Despite the off-field chaos, new captain Bryan Mbeumo will look to lead his side to a strong start. On the other hand, Gabon's Panthers will have to cope without the injured Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, relying instead on the explosive form of Denis Bouanga. Follow our live blog for all the real-time updates, scores, playing XIs and more.
Cameroon Vs Gabon Live Score, AFCON 2025: Head-To-Head

Interestingly, despite Cameroon's historical dominance, they have never beaten Gabon in an AFCON match.

2017: Cameroon 0–0 Gabon (Group Stage)

2010: Cameroon 0–1 Gabon (Group Stage)

Cameroon Vs Gabon Live Score, AFCON 2025: Inside CMR's Turmoil On The Build Up To Africa Cup Of Nations 

Cameroon’s AFCON build-up is in chaos due to a power struggle between FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o and the Sports Ministry. Eto’o recently sacked coach Marc Brys, replacing him with David Pagou and omitted Vincent Aboubakar to allegedly protect his own goal-scoring record and also dismissed star goalie Andre Onana.

With Onana absent, Devis Epassy will keep the goal, while Manchester United recruit Bryan Mbeumo, fresh off a prolific Premier League season will captain the side for the first time on the continental stage

Cameroon Vs Gabon Live Score, AFCON 2025: Follow Ivory Coast Versus Mozambique 

Reigning champions Ivory Coast, filled with international superstars, are taking on the Mambas of Mozambique in the other Group F match of the night. Follow our live blog for the real-time updates from the Stade de Marrakech.

Cameroon Vs Gabon Live Score, AFCON 2025: Welcome

Stay updated with our live blog as we bring you every moment from the final Matchday 1 fixture in Group F. It’s a massive Central African showdown as Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions take on the Gabon Panthers at the Stade Adrar in Agadir.

Follow along for real-time play-by-play, live scores, and expert analysis as these two rivals battle for an early advantage in the tournament.

