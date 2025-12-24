Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Reigning Champions Face Mambas In Group F Opener

Ivory Coast during their AFCON 2023 match against Nigeria Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Good Evening African football fans. Welcome to our continued live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 group stages. In match number 11 tonight, reigning champions Ivory Coast begin their title defence against minnows Mozambique in a group F encounter at the Stade de Marrakech. The Elephants, led by Emerse Fae, are on a mission to become the first nation to retain the AFCON crown since Egypt's historic hat-trick in 2010. Despite the absence of star striker Sebastien Haller due to injury, the Ivorians remain heavy favorites with a star-studded lineup featuring Franck Kessie and Amad Diallo among others. They will be up against the Mambas from Mozambique who arrive in Morocco with an aim to claim their first-ever AFCON finals victory. Follow our live blog for all the real-time updates, scores, playing XIs and more.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Dec 2025, 10:24:27 pm IST Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON 2025: Mambas XI Mozambique starters: Siluane (GK), Calila, Mexer, Mandava, Langa, Amade, Kambala, Guima, Catamo, Ratifo and Witi Substitutes: Nanani, Nene, Chamboco, Domingues, Dove, Faisal Bangal, Binde, Kimiss, Oscar, Vilanculos, Abdala, Urrubal, Alexandre, Alfandega, Cantolo, Bauque and Shaquille

24 Dec 2025, 10:21:45 pm IST Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON 2025: Elephants XI Ivory Coast starters: Fofana (GK), Konan, Ndicka, Kossounou, Doue, Kessie, Sangarem Seri, Diomande, Zaha and Diallo Substitutes: Ousmane Diomande, Zohouri, Seko Fofana, Bayo, Krasso, Boly, Operi, Diakite, Kone, Oulai, Agbadou, Guessand, Lafont, Toure and Gbamin

24 Dec 2025, 10:13:15 pm IST Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON 2025: Mahrez Scores Twice For Algeria In Group E, Algeria are cruising by 2-0 against Sudan at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabbat. Former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez scored both the goals as the Fennec Foxes inch closer to victory. Follow the match with our live blog.

24 Dec 2025, 09:42:53 pm IST Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON 2025: Who Else Will Be In Action Tonight? In the other Group F match, Cameroon will be up against Gabon from 1:30AM (IST) onwards.

24 Dec 2025, 09:21:19 pm IST Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details Fixture: Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique, AFCON 2025, Group F opener Date: Wednesday, December 24, 2025 Time: 5:30 PM GMT | 11:00 PM IST | 12:30 PM ET Venue: Grand Stade de Marrakech, Marrakesh, Morocco