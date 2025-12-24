Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Reigning Champions Face Mambas In Group F Opener

Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: The Elephants, who arrive as the reigning champions, take on Mambas in group F opener at the Stade de Marrakech from 11:00PM (IST) onwards. Get the real-time updates, scores right here

Outlook Sports Desk
Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique LIVE Score, AFCON 2025
Ivory Coast during their AFCON 2023 match against Nigeria Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Good Evening African football fans. Welcome to our continued live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 group stages. In match number 11 tonight, reigning champions Ivory Coast begin their title defence against minnows Mozambique in a group F encounter at the Stade de Marrakech. The Elephants, led by Emerse Fae, are on a mission to become the first nation to retain the AFCON crown since Egypt's historic hat-trick in 2010. Despite the absence of star striker Sebastien Haller due to injury, the Ivorians remain heavy favorites with a star-studded lineup featuring Franck Kessie and Amad Diallo among others. They will be up against the Mambas from Mozambique who arrive in Morocco with an aim to claim their first-ever AFCON finals victory. Follow our live blog for all the real-time updates, scores, playing XIs and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON 2025: Mambas XI

Mozambique starters: Siluane (GK), Calila, Mexer, Mandava, Langa, Amade, Kambala, Guima, Catamo, Ratifo and Witi

Substitutes: Nanani, Nene, Chamboco, Domingues, Dove, Faisal Bangal, Binde, Kimiss, Oscar, Vilanculos, Abdala, Urrubal, Alexandre, Alfandega, Cantolo, Bauque and Shaquille

Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON 2025: Elephants XI

Ivory Coast starters: Fofana (GK), Konan, Ndicka, Kossounou, Doue, Kessie, Sangarem Seri, Diomande, Zaha and Diallo

Substitutes: Ousmane Diomande, Zohouri, Seko Fofana, Bayo, Krasso, Boly, Operi, Diakite, Kone, Oulai, Agbadou, Guessand, Lafont, Toure and Gbamin

Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON 2025: Mahrez Scores Twice For Algeria

In Group E, Algeria are cruising by 2-0 against Sudan at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabbat. Former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez scored both the goals as the Fennec Foxes inch closer to victory. Follow the match with our live blog.

Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON 2025: Who Else Will Be In Action Tonight?

In the other Group F match, Cameroon will be up against Gabon from 1:30AM (IST) onwards.

Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details

Fixture: Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique, AFCON 2025, Group F opener

Date: Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM GMT | 11:00 PM IST | 12:30 PM ET

Venue: Grand Stade de Marrakech, Marrakesh, Morocco

Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON 2025: Welcome

Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the AFCON 2025 Group F opener between defending champions Ivory Coast and East African outfit Mozambique at the Stade de Marrakech. Match begins from 11:00PM (IST) onwards, so stay tuned with us for all the real-time updates, scores and more.

