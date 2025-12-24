Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Reigning Champions Face Mambas In Group F Opener

Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON 2025: Mambas XI
Mozambique starters: Siluane (GK), Calila, Mexer, Mandava, Langa, Amade, Kambala, Guima, Catamo, Ratifo and Witi
Substitutes: Nanani, Nene, Chamboco, Domingues, Dove, Faisal Bangal, Binde, Kimiss, Oscar, Vilanculos, Abdala, Urrubal, Alexandre, Alfandega, Cantolo, Bauque and Shaquille
Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON 2025: Elephants XI
Ivory Coast starters: Fofana (GK), Konan, Ndicka, Kossounou, Doue, Kessie, Sangarem Seri, Diomande, Zaha and Diallo
Substitutes: Ousmane Diomande, Zohouri, Seko Fofana, Bayo, Krasso, Boly, Operi, Diakite, Kone, Oulai, Agbadou, Guessand, Lafont, Toure and Gbamin
Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON 2025: Mahrez Scores Twice For Algeria
In Group E, Algeria are cruising by 2-0 against Sudan at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabbat. Former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez scored both the goals as the Fennec Foxes inch closer to victory. Follow the match with our live blog.
Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON 2025: Who Else Will Be In Action Tonight?
In the other Group F match, Cameroon will be up against Gabon from 1:30AM (IST) onwards.
Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details
Fixture: Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique, AFCON 2025, Group F opener
Date: Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Time: 5:30 PM GMT | 11:00 PM IST | 12:30 PM ET
Venue: Grand Stade de Marrakech, Marrakesh, Morocco
Ivory Coast Vs Mozambique Live Score, AFCON 2025: Welcome
Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the AFCON 2025 Group F opener between defending champions Ivory Coast and East African outfit Mozambique at the Stade de Marrakech. Match begins from 11:00PM (IST) onwards, so stay tuned with us for all the real-time updates, scores and more.