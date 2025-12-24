Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: Les Fennecs Enter Favourites Against Falcons Of Jediane

Algeria will take on Sudan in their first match of the AFCON Asia Cup Moulay Hassan Stadium in Morocco on December 24. X/Equipe d Algerie d Football

Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Group E encounter of AFCON 2025-26 between Algeria and Sudan Moulay Hassan Stadium in Morocco. Though Algeria will enter the contest as a firm favourite against Sudan, their recent form has been a mixed bag. They lost their last match against Saudi Arabia by 2-0, which was an international friendly. Defeated Zimbabwe 3-1 in a friendly and also pipped Uganda 2-1 after losing to Somalia by 3-0 in World Cup qualification matches. Sudan's recent form also hasn't been quite good as they lost their last match by 2-0 to Oman and before that registered losses against Togo and Senegal as well in the World Cup qualifying matches. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

ALG Starting XI



24 Dec 2025, 07:48:19 pm IST Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: Head-To-Head Matches: 5 Algeria: 3 Sudan: 0 Draw: 2

24 Dec 2025, 07:05:28 pm IST Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: Live Streaming The match will start at 8:30pm IST. Although it will not be telecast in India but you can watch the live streaming of the match on the FanCode app.