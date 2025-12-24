Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: Les Fennecs Enter Favourites Against Falcons Of Jediane
Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Algeria, who are one of the favourites for the title will face in the underdog Sudan in their first Group E clash. Follow the live football score and updates from the AFCON match
Algeria will take on Sudan in their first match of the AFCON Asia Cup Moulay Hassan Stadium in Morocco on December 24. X/Equipe d Algerie d Football
Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Group E encounter of AFCON 2025-26 between Algeria and Sudan Moulay Hassan Stadium in Morocco. Though Algeria will enter the contest as a firm favourite against Sudan, their recent form has been a mixed bag. They lost their last match against Saudi Arabia by 2-0, which was an international friendly. Defeated Zimbabwe 3-1 in a friendly and also pipped Uganda 2-1 after losing to Somalia by 3-0 in World Cup qualification matches. Sudan's recent form also hasn't been quite good as they lost their last match by 2-0 to Oman and before that registered losses against Togo and Senegal as well in the World Cup qualifying matches. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES
Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: ALG Starting XI
Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: Head-To-Head
Matches: 5
Algeria: 3
Sudan: 0
Draw: 2
Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: Live Streaming
The match will start at 8:30pm IST. Although it will not be telecast in India but you can watch the live streaming of the match on the FanCode app.
Algeria Vs Sudan Live Score, AFCON 2025: Welcome!
Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the Group E match of the AFCON Cup between Algeria and Sudan at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Morocco. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.