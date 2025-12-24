SA20 Guide: Preview, Full Squads, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

SA20 Guide: Preview, Full Squads, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
South Africa's premier franchise T20 league, the SA20 is all set to return for its 4th season, which is all set to begin from Friday, December 26 onwards. In a very short span of time, the competition has gained a lot of prominence and has become very popular among cricket fans worldwide.

The last 3 seasons of the SA20 has given us plenty of action and the league has also unearthed a lot of fresh cricketing talents and the upcoming edition will be no different.

One thing that all the franchises will be aiming to do is to put an end to the domination of posed by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who have featured in all of the previous three finals.

The Orange Army claimed back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024 under Aiden Markram's captaincy before losing to MI Cape Town by a heavy margin of 76 runs in the 2025 finale.

This year, they will be without Markram with young batting sensation Tristan Stubbs appointed as the new captain.

2023 finalists Pretoria Capitals will have a renewed sense of energy with a young team, which will be head coached by Sourav Ganguly, who will have Shaun Pollock as his assistant in the dugout.

Paarl Royals, Joburg Super Kings and Durban's Super Giants will be hoping to make their maiden appearance in the final this year. SA

SA20 2025-26: League Format

The SA20 league features six teams competing in a double round-robin format during the league stages, with each side playing ten matches.

The top four teams on the points table then advance to the playoffs. The knockout stage includes Qualifier 1 between the top two teams, where the winner goes directly to the final.

The third and fourth-placed teams meet in an Eliminator from which the winner goes on to face the loser of Qualifier 1 for the remaining spot in the grand final.

SA20 2025-26: Full Squads

MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan (C), Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat, Jason Smith, Tom Moores, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Jacques Snyman, Tristan Luus, Dan Lategan, Tiaan van Vuuren.

Durban's Super Giants: Aiden Markram (C), Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Kane Williamson, Sunil Narine, Noor Ahmad, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, David Bedingham, Eathan Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon, Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Marques Ackerman, Dayyaan Galiem, David Wiese, Andile Simelane.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Tristan Stubbs (C), Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Adam Milne, AM Ghazanfar, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, James Coles, Lewis Gregory, Beyers Swanepoel, Patrick Kruger, Senuran Muthusamy, Lutho Sipamla, Mitchell van Buuren, Chris Wood, CJ King, JP King.

Pretoria Capitals: Keshav Maharaj (C), Dewald Brevis, Andre Russell, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Codi Yusuf, Connor Esterhuizen, Junaid Dawood, Wihan Lubbe, Sibonelo Makhanya, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Bayanda Majola.

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (C), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Brandon King, Imran Tahir, Nandre Burger, Reece Topley, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson, Donovan Ferreira, Wiaan Mulder, Daniel Worrall, Prenelan Subrayen, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Shubham Ranjane, Dian Forrester, Steve Stolk, Janco Smit, Neil Timmers.

Paarl Royals: David Miller (C), Sikandar Raza, Jos Buttler, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gudakesh Motie, Bjorn Fortuin, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ottneil Baartman, Kyle Verreynne, Dan Lawrence, Hardus Viljoen, Rubin Hermann, Delano Potgieter, Nqaba Peter, Eshan Malinga, Nqobani Mokoena, Asa Tribe, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Vishen Halambage.

SA20 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

The 2025-26 SA20 season will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

Reigning champions MI Cape Town will take on Durban's Super Giants for match number 1 on Friday, December 26 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

