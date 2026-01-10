Joburg Super Kings Vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming, SA20 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming, SA20 2026: Know all about the Match 20, including live streaming details, toss update, playing XIs, and more

Joburg Super Kings play MI Cape Town in Match 20 of the SA20 2026 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, January 10, 2026. The Super Kings, second in the table with three wins from six games, will look to return to winning ways against bottom-of-the-table Cape Town.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town, SA20 2026: Toss Update

MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat first in today’s SA20 2026 Match 20.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town, SA20 2026: Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: James Vince, Faf du Plessis (c), Matthew De Villiers, Wiaan Mulder, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Daniel Worrall.

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Jason Smith, George Linde, Jacques Snyman, Karim Janat, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town, SA20 2026: Full Squads

Joburg Super Kings: James Vince, Faf du Plessis (c), Matthew De Villiers, Dian Forrester, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Shubham Ranjane, Wiaan Mulder, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Richard Gleeson, Jarren Bacher, Neil Timmers, Janco Smit, Steve Stolk, Duan Jansen, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Daniel Worrall.

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Jason Smith, Karim Janat, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Dwaine Pretorius, Dane Piedt, Tom Moores, Thomas Kaber, Jacques Snyman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tristan Luus, Daniel Lategan.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town, SA20 2026: Live Streaming Details

The SA20 2026 matches, including Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

